Heat Star Jimmy Butler Faces Off Against Tennis Star Carlos Alcaraz At U.S. Open

Jimmy Butler is enjoying an eventful offseason after putting on a Herculean postseason performance that led the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals.

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat looks on during Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NBAE via Getty Images)

Jimmy Butler Square Off (Kinda) Against Carlos Alcaraz

On Wednesday, Butler appeared at a U.S. Open charity event featuring No. 1 ranked Carlos Alcaraz and American tennis star Frances Tiafoe.

Butler worked as part of Tiafoe’s ball crew. During the exhibition match, the 6-foot-7 Heat star asked Tiafoe for a celebrity shot, which the American gladly gave to Bulter.

Jimmy Butler working on the US Open ball crew for Carlos Alcaraz is too funny 🤣



(via @usopen / IG)

Frances Tiafoe of the United States reacts with NBA player Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Pitting an NBA star against the world’s best tennis player could have ended as a skunk. But Jimmy’s too competitive to say die and scored a point on Alcaraz.

Of course, Alcaraz held back when he served to Butler. After returning several shots, Butler finally scored.

Dual-sport athlete? Don’t count it out when it comes to Jimmy.

WATCH:

Jimmy Butler just showed the world how to beat Carlos Alcaraz 👀

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain practices before the start of the US Open. (Photo by Frey/TPN/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 23: NBA player Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat reacts while playing with Frances Tiafoe of the United States (not pictured) during the Stars of the Open Exhibition Match to Benefit Ukraine Relief prior to the 2023 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Starting his own coffee company; rumored to be dating Colombian singer Shakira; scoring against Carlos Alcaraz … what can’t Jimmy Butler do (aside from winning an NBA Finals)?