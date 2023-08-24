Heat Star Jimmy Butler Faces Off Against Tennis Star Carlos Alcaraz At U.S. Open

Videos by OutKick
Jimmy Butler is enjoying an eventful offseason after putting on a Herculean postseason performance that led the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals.
Jimmy Butler Square Off (Kinda) Against Carlos Alcaraz
On Wednesday, Butler appeared at a U.S. Open charity event featuring No. 1 ranked Carlos Alcaraz and American tennis star Frances Tiafoe.
Butler worked as part of Tiafoe’s ball crew. During the exhibition match, the 6-foot-7 Heat star asked Tiafoe for a celebrity shot, which the American gladly gave to Bulter.
Pitting an NBA star against the world’s best tennis player could have ended as a skunk. But Jimmy’s too competitive to say die and scored a point on Alcaraz.
Of course, Alcaraz held back when he served to Butler. After returning several shots, Butler finally scored.
Dual-sport athlete? Don’t count it out when it comes to Jimmy.
WATCH:
Starting his own coffee company; rumored to be dating Colombian singer Shakira; scoring against Carlos Alcaraz … what can’t Jimmy Butler do (aside from winning an NBA Finals)?
