Heat Player Ejected After Throwing Massage Gun On Court

There was some obvious frustration on the Miami Heat bench, especially from center Dewayne Dedmon.

During Miami’s 112-111 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, Dedmon was spotted exchanging words with head coach Erik Spoelstra.

It sure didn’t look like they were discussing where to eat after the game (or maybe they were and Dedmon didn’t get his way). The 7-footer out of USC was none-too-pleased with whatever had transpired, and as he walked away he took a swing at a nearby massage gun.

The massage gun flew onto the court and slid across the floor in the middle of play.

Dedmon arguing with the Heat staff then throwing the therapy gun onto the court pic.twitter.com/3E0Gd9WXgn — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) January 11, 2023

Dedmon was quickly shown the door for his antics. He didn’t do himself any favors to mend fences with Spoelstra. His ejection left his team with just eight players.

After the game, Spoelstra had to field questions about the incident.

“We’re all a bunch of gnarly personalities,” he said. “That part was unfortunate. Everything before that, that’s the Miami Heat. That part was unacceptable.”

No Word From Massage Gun-Throwing Dedmon

There hasn’t been any word on what started the incident. Some have hypothesized that the initial argument stemmed from a drop in Dedmon’s playing time. Others believe it had to do with a defensive lapse earlier in the game.

The 33-year-old — who is in his third season with the Heat — could still face disciplinary action from the league.

Dedmon’s theatrics were enough to pull some focus away from what was a major team accomplishment. The Heat went a combined 40 for 40 from the free throw line. Jimmy Butler hit 23 of them alone, the second most in a single game in NBA history.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle