An NBA Team Actually Hit All Its Free Throws And Set A New NBA Record

The Miami Heat can thank their basketball fundamentals for helping them defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

Yes, the Heat did what rarely happens these days in the NBA – they actually hit their free throws.

The team set a new NBA record going 40 for 40 from the foul line, surpassing the Utah Jazz’s 39-for-39 feat from back in 1982.

What’s insane is that it took multiple decades for any team to shoot that many foul shots without missing.

JIMMY BUTLER'S AND-1 WINS THE GAME AND GIVES THE @MiamiHEAT A NEW NBA-RECORD OF 40 FREE THROWS WITHOUT A MISS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/AZMDhUbWf8 — NBA (@NBA) January 11, 2023

JIMMY BUTLER HAD A NIGHT FOR THE HEAT

There’s nothing more frustrating as a fan (or a sports bettor) watching a basketball game and players are missing free-throws. It literally is right there for the taking, so simple, yet so hard.

Any basketball fan knows exactly how disheartening it is when one of their team’s players gets fouled and you just KNOW they are going to blow it at the foul line. So and so steps up anddd it’s a guaranteed miss. Not only does the fan know it – but the opponents do as well and will target that individual late in the game when it counts, knowing that they most likely will immediately get the ball back once he misses.

Sure free throws aren’t flashy compared to a 360 windmill dunk. But you know what? It could be what separates your team from reaching an NBA Championship or not. I feel like if fans went back and actually looked at how many free throw shots were missed earlier in games, that they’d be absolutely ticked off that their team had it all right there and blew it.

The team’s record-setting night from the line was led by Jimmy Butler. He finished with 35 points, 4 steals, 3 blocks and went 23-23 to help the Heat defeat the Thunder by 112-111.

So congratulations to the Miami Heat for doing what all players should do – put the ball in the hoop. Be it from downtown beyond the arch, a slam dunk, or even a free-throw.