Health Inspector Finds Dead Rodents, Dozens Of Violations In Jaguars’ Stadium

Things haven’t been going great for the Jaguars on the field this season, and unfortunately, it’s not much better in their stadium’s kitchens.

The health inspector decided to have a look-see around the TIAA Bank Field following the Jags-Raiders game on Nov. 6.

It did not go well.

They looked at 29 concession stands and managed to find a whopping 129 violations. This includes not one, but two dead rodents.

That’s two too many dead rodents.

It gets worse than a pair of rodents in rigor mortis because the health inspector found 159 rodent droppings.

Planes fly over TIAA Bank Field, home of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and former home to a pair of dead rodents according to the health inspector. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Stadium and Concession Management Spoke Out After Very Gross Violations

Delaware North sent a statement to Action News Jax about the violations.

“Delaware North follows the highest standards in food service and has strict policies to ensure compliance with all applicable food safety standards and regulations,” they said. “A team of health inspectors spent the day on Nov. 6 inspecting the food service locations during a live event with more than 62,000 fans.

Seven TIAA Bank Field concession stands were also operating with expired licenses. Delaware North, the company that handles concessions, chalked that one up to a clerical error.

“Our managers worked closely with the health inspectors during the visit, and most of the violations identified were rectified immediately or within 24 hours.”

ASM Global, which manages the stadium as a whole also released a statement about the less-than-glowing inspection.

“ASM has been made aware of the latest health inspection reports involving the stadium. We are working aggressively with the contracted food service provider, Delaware North, and our pest control provider Terminix to correct all violations immediately,” They said.

“The health and safety of patrons at all our venues remains the top priority. Any lack of commitment to those standards is unacceptable.”

Surely someone scooped up those dead rodents with a dustpan and lacrossed them over the stadium’s pool and into the parking lot (or however one is supposed to properly dispose of them).

At least if you’re going to a Jags game at TIAA Bank Field anytime soon, those concession stands should be squeaky clean now.

