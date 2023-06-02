HBO Drops More ‘True Detective’ Season 4 Footage, Looks Incredibly Ominous

Videos by OutKick

“True Detective: Night Country” looks like it’s going to be a very sinister journey.

The full trailer for the fourth season of the hit HBO saga was released in early April, but things have gone pretty silent since then.

Fans are craving new information on “Night Country” with Jodie Foster, but updates are coming at an excruciatingly slow rate.

Well, new footage was included in a preview of what’s coming soon on Max and HBO, and just as the trailer indicated, “True Detective: Night Country is going to be very dark.

Fans can’t wait for True Detective to return.

The plot of the new season is described as:

When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

While that’s not a ton of information, it should be more than enough to make it clear that fans are in for a very fun time.

For those of you who haven’t seen the full trailer yet, you can check it out below.

The keys to success are simple.

The first season of “True Detective” with Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey is viewed by many as the single greatest season of TV ever made.

You can definitely include me in the group of people who believe that. It was unbelievably captivating and dominated water cooler conversations.

Harrelson and McConaughey both gave hall of fame worthy performances.

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey were outstanding in “True Detective.” (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Season two wasn’t as terrible as people like to claim. It wasn’t awesome, but it mostly gets dragged because it was such a drop off from season one. The HBO series definitely bounced back with season three. It was outstanding and a lot closer to season one than two.

Now, Jodie Foster will take over as the lead character and give fans a very sinister mystery in Alaska. What’s not to love?

Fans have only had limited looks at “True Detective: Night Country,” but expectations couldn’t be higher. Viewers have high hopes (hand up!), and can’t wait to get back to one of TV’s greatest mystery series. The show has no official release date yet, but will definitely arrive at some point in 2023. It’s going to be a lot of fun.