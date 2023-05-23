‘HBO Max’ Just Rebranded To ‘Max’ For Some Reason, Maybe Their Marketing Team Just Got Bored

Videos by OutKick

Companies rebrand all the time. Sometimes it’s to get away from negative attention. Other times, they do it just to do it. But it’s hard to figure out exactly why HBO Max became just “Max” on Tuesday.

Not only did they change the name, but the color scheme. HBO Max had a purple icon. Max is now blue. Big changes coming!

This is one of several rebrands for the HBO streaming service. They previously used HBO Go and HBO Now. For some reason, the company can’t seem to settle on a name. But Tuesday, they decided to drop the important part from the name: HBO.

Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content, speaks onstage during the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2023 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Seems like the part you’d want to keep, no?

The comical part about that is that they now have to explain that Max is where you find HBO.

I love how HBO Max changed its name to "max" so now has to clarify that it's the one to watch for HBO pic.twitter.com/k9uDFVvLgc — Andy (@FrancisTheSailr) May 23, 2023

“Max: The One to Watch for HBO.” Hmm. You know what says that whole sentence in two words? HBO Max.

Regardless, people had jokes. Even the Empire State Building got in on the fun.

Inspired by HBO MAX rebranding to MAX, I’ll know be known as BUILDING — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) May 23, 2023

Following HBO Max, we will now become LOKO only. All the LOKO none of the Four https://t.co/hfl9ucJkms pic.twitter.com/yqFki7VNMd — Four Loko (@fourloko) May 23, 2023

“HBO Max” officially rebranded to “Max”. The new logo is pretty descriptive. pic.twitter.com/P40p38XK6B — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) May 23, 2023

the company continues in a Frankenstein-like way, but suffers the indignity of a purposeless rebrand that cuts it off from its past history and everything it was known for.



wait, sorry, that's my prediction for HBO Max https://t.co/93ksv4mFmc — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) May 23, 2023

With the rebrand of HBO Max to simply just 'Max', CEO David Zaslav has confirmed today that he will be rebranding The Sopranos to 'Big Mafia Show'.



"New audiences think The Sopranos is a show about singers so we're really trying to refocus the optics around this problem". pic.twitter.com/OcIBNmlt3S — The Sopranos Guy™ (@uncle_june) May 23, 2023

My idea is HBO Max, but without the HBO. pic.twitter.com/pzD2OaU3ye — The Sopranos Guy™ (@uncle_june) May 23, 2023

There’s also a string of jokes about the idea of simply using the name Max.

HBO Max becomes Max tomorrow pic.twitter.com/ShRx0AWKLW — BetoYork (@BetoYork) May 23, 2023

HBO Max becomes IHOb tomorrow https://t.co/6qEscCJvIo pic.twitter.com/Mmlq0BLQn9 — Tom Joad Wet Sprocket I'm nearly 30. (@Adequate_Scott) May 23, 2023

Confusing HBO Max transition to Max also comes with technical headaches

And what would a silly, pointless rebrand be without technical issues? Why, it wouldn’t be a pointless, silly rebrand at all!

Multiple issues with Max upon launch. One of them is the inability to watch in a browser. Tried new cache, new browsers, etc. There is nowhere to Sign Out. Plus, the Apple App Store still downloads HBO Max. #MaxProblemas @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/aQ1M2GvtLC — HD Report (@hdreport) May 23, 2023

the difference between 'hbo max' and 'max' is that yesterday i could watch succession at my desk but today the buttons on the website don't even work — gage (@neatsaux) May 23, 2023

Why is Max a separate app from HBO Max? Surely they could have just made it an update so people wouldn’t be insanely confused during the transition, right? Patrick, you fool, trying to find logic in folly. pic.twitter.com/PyNdrBsKI3 — Patrick Fisackerly (@fisackerly) May 23, 2023

Live look at the HBO/HBOMax/Max main server room: pic.twitter.com/As1p5fo31c — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) May 23, 2023

Great! All boxes checked. Confusing rollout that almost no one realized was coming. Have to download a NEW app (cause who doesn’t have enough of those, amirite??). Rebrand that makes no sense and drops the actual brand name from the product.

Seriously, who comes up with this stuff?

What executive was sitting around and came up with “Hey, HBO Max is too many words. Can we shorten it?”

“Great idea, Mitch! Let’s drop the HBO!”

“Wait, if anything, we should drop the Max, right?”

“What are you crazy? People identify us by the Max part!”

I’m still going to call it HBO Max. So there.