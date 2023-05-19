HBO’s Thriller ‘Full Circle’ With Claire Danes Looks Like An Absolute Mind-Bender

Videos by OutKick

Claire Danes is returning to the thriller genre with HBO’s “Full Circle,” and it looks like this one might throw people for a loop.

Danes starred for years as Carrie Mathison in the hit Showtime series “Homeland.” She played a troubled intelligence agent that had to crawl through her own demons to do her job.

It was a great show and probably the best performance of Danes’ decorated career. Now, she will dip her toes back into the same genre with “Full Circle,” and it looks like the series has plenty of potential.

Will “Full Circle” with Claire Danes be HBO’s next huge hit?

The plot of the six-part limited series is simply described by the network as, “An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.”

Sounds simple enough, right? Well, I think it’s clear from the trailer the series will be anything but simple. People love engaging mysterious, and it definitely looks like “Full Circle” will take viewers down a very dark rabbit hole.

That’s the same kind of vibe and energy people loved about Danes in “Homeland.”

Clare Danes and Timothy Olyphant star in HBO’s new series “Full Circle.”

The cast for “Full Circle” is also stacked past just Claire Danes. She’s joined by Timothy Olyphant and Dennis Quaid in the series from Steven Soderbergh.

Olyphant is on one hell of a bender recently. “Justified” returns in July and he also now stars in an HBO mystery series.

The man is almost doing a little too much winning these days.

Olyphant and Danes being in the cast is reason enough to give it a watch. The fact it’s a mystery and will clearly be very dark is definitely more than enough to push me over the edge as a viewer. Plus, HBO has a proven track record when it comes to producing successful content of this nature.

“Full Circle” premieres July 13, and it’s hard to imagine it doesn’t gin up plenty of attention.