HBO Is Releasing A Documentary On Bishop Sycamore Football Scam

HBO has released a trailer for a documentary about Bishop Sycamore High School called BS High.

In case you may have forgotten, just last year the Bishop Sycamore Centurions appeared in a nationally-televised game broadcast by ESPN against high school powerhouse, IMG Academy.

After the Centurions were destroyed 58-0, it was clear something was amiss. People started asking how the team could’ve pulled the wool over ESPN’s eyes (although, it isn’t that hard to do).

As it turns out, the school didn’t have classrooms, didn’t practice, and had 19 and 20-year-olds on the roster.

It’s perfect documentary fodder, especially following Netflix’s Manti Te’o documentary, Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist.

Football-related hoaxes/scams are hot right now, and HBO is climbing onboard with BS High.

HBO is making a documentary on Bishop Sycamore called “BS High” 👀



➖ School claimed it had multiple D-I prospects

➖ Played two games in three days

➖ Not affiliated with the Ohio HS Athletic Association

➖ Lost 58-0 vs. IMG on ESPN



“Do I look like a con artist?” pic.twitter.com/kfiVSLGGBT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 29, 2022

The fella in that teaser is Roy Johnson. He was Bishop Sycamore’s head coach for the game against IMG, but was fired a few days later. Obviously, it looks like we’re going to get to hear his side of the story in the documentary.

This is going to be a must-watch. Even before all the off-field drama came to light, we all wanted the inside scoop on how this was even possible:

Bishop Sycamore needs a 30 for 30 ASAP🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/w1PWfgT63S — @Tackles on IG™️ (@tacklesINSTA) June 21, 2022

Expect to see BS High on HBO and HBO Max at some point next year.