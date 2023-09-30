Hats Off To Patrick Cantlay For Saving USA On Day 2 Of Ryder Cup As Tempers Run Hot On 18th Green

Videos by OutKick

American Patrick Cantlay went ballistic on the final three holes of his Saturday Four-Ball matchup vs. Team Europe’s Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick to keep Team USA’s hopes alive entering the final day of the 2023 Ryder Cup.

CANTLAY BURIES IT! 🇺🇸🔥



Patrick Cantlay with a clutch birdie on 18 to seal a 1UP win over McIlroy/Fitzpatrick and a full point for @RyderCupUSA. #GoUSA



Patrick Cantlay with a clutch birdie on 18 to seal a 1UP win over McIlroy/Fitzpatrick and a full point for Team USA.

Patrick Cantlay tipping the imaginary hat after going birdie-birdie-birdie to close to single-handedly keep the U.S. alive is art. 💉



pic.twitter.com/VOYSPct8IK — Mark Harris (@itismarkharris) September 30, 2023

America still trails Team Europe 10.5-5.5 after Day 2 of the Ryder Cup. So Team USA has work to do entering the 12 single matches on Sunday.

In fact, PointsBet makes Team USA a +1100 underdog to rally back and win the Ryder Cup. Those odds give the Americans an 8.3% implied win probability.

Besides Team Europe beating Team USA’s brains in through the first two days, Cantlay not wearing a hat while golfing is the 2023 Ryder Cup’s biggest story. Cantlay is the only golfer in the cup to not wear a hat and people are freaking out.

Patrick Cantlay of Team USA and teammate Wyndham Clark celebrate beating Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick Sunday in the Ryder Cup. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Team Europe fans would taunt Cantlay by taking their hats off and waiving them in the air after Cantlay and his partner Wyndham Clark would lose a hole to McIlroy and Fitzpatrick. However, Cantlay got the last laugh Saturday.

Rumors are swirling that Cantlay is sending a message. Allegedly, Cantlay is unhappy that golfers aren’t getting paid to play in the Ryder Cup. Big “J” journalists are feeding into the rumors too. But, OutKick’s golf guy, Mark Harris, debunked Cantlay’s “Hat-Gate”.

OutKick’s Mark Harris weighing in on the Patrick Cantlay-Ryder Cup hat controversy via Twitter.

Tempers are running hot at the 2023 Ryder Cup. Spaniard Jon Rahm and American Brooks Koepka are beefing about golf course etiquette. Cantlay’s caddie, Joe LaCava, was talking smack to McIlroy and Team Europe.

A bit of drama on the 18th green.



Rory was upset with Cantlay's caddie for waving his hat before he putted.

Rory was upset with Cantlay's caddie for waving his hat before he putted.

Even Rory got into it with someone in the parking lot after Day 2.

Rory was NOT happy with someone leaving this course just now.

A lot of golf fans dislike Cantlay. His icy, calm demeanor and slow play frustrates people regardless of his performance. Also, Cantlay’s play in majors is the biggest knock to his golf resume. The eight-time PGA Tour winner has never won a major or really even been in contention on the final day.

That said, Cantlay stepping up is a good sign for him moving forward. It shows that the American might have some chutzpah. And that’s exactly what Team USA needs if they are going to pull off a miracle Sunday in the Ryder Cup.

JT to Cantlay - this is awesome

