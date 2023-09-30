Jon Rahm Fires Back After Brooks Koepka’s ‘Like A Child’ Comment As Ryder Cup Gets Chippy

Videos by OutKick

Jon Rahm is taking the high road in the Ryder Cup drama.

The European duo of Rahm and Nicolai Hojgaard earned a key half-point on Friday in the four-ball after they tied their match against the USA’s Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler.

Rahm eagled on the 16th and then sank a 35-foot putt on the 18th to tie the match. Koepka was clearly frustrated and lashed out a bit in the television interview.

“I mean, I think me and Scottie birdied, what did we say, 14, we birdied 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, and then lost by two,” Koepka said. “So yeah. I mean, I want to hit a board and pout just like Jon Rahm did. But, you know, it is what it is. Act like a child. But we’re adults. We move on.”

Brooks Koepka was visibly frustrated Friday at the Ryder Cup. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

On Saturday, Rahm had an opportunity to offer a rebuttal.

“I’m not going to stand here and say I’m a… perfect example on what to do on a golf course,” Rahm said. “I play and compete the way I think I need to play and compete, and yeah, I think he mentioned it. I’m not happy I left a 10-footer short on 17 to possibly tie the hole (on Friday) and going up to the tee, I let off some frustration hitting the board sideways. I kept walking, never stopped, that was it.

“If Brooks thinks that’s childish, it is what it is. He’s entitled to think what he thinks. I know what else to say. I’m very comfortable with who I am and what I do. I’ve done much worse on a golf course (than) that. That doesn’t even register to a low level of ‘Jon anger’ on the golf course.”

Jon Rahm Acknowledges Emotions Run High At Ryder Cup

The 28-year-old Spaniard says he’s “very happy with who I am,” and he played the holes exactly how he wanted to.

“I needed to do what I needed to do to perform under those circumstances,” Rahm said. “Is it right or wrong, childish or not? I don’t know, but that’s what I needed at the moment.”

Rahm said he’s staying off social media, but he heard about Koepka’s dig from friends.

“I’m here to do my job, and whatever comments anybody else may have shouldn’t really change the way I go about it or what I think of myself,” he said.

Jon Rahm has no hard feelings toward Brooks Koepka. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Then, Rahm clarified he’s “never had an issue with Brooks.”

“I don’t know now, but up until yesterday afternoon, I thought we had a pretty good relationship. We’re both pretty much straight-up people that don’t like the BS — excuse my language — in between,” Rahm said.

“There’s always been that mutual respect. And he’s always been an incredible player, and he’s always done amazing things.”

In the end, Rahm says he understand Koepka’s frustration, and he’s not taking anything personally. And he admits he got a little lucky on that putt.

“Listen, had I seen somebody make the putt on 18 the way I did, I would not have been the happiest of people either,” Rahm said. “I think it could be attributed to it being a long day and seeing what happened on the last three holes that we did. I really don’t know what else to say about it. It was a heck of a match.”