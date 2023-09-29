Brooks Koepka Calls Out Jon Rahm For Pouting And Acting Like A Child After Ryder Cup Match

Videos by OutKick

Friday’s fourball match at the Ryder Cup between Americans Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler against the European pair of Jon Rahm and Nicolai Hojgaard had plenty of fireworks, but they didn’t stop after the match was over.

Koepka, like the rest of the U.S. squad, was rightfully frustrated after his match and let out a bit of that frustration with a mic in front of his mouth.

Scheffler and Koepka held a 1-up lead with one hole to play both staring at birdie putts to likely tie the hole and win the match, or so they thought. Rahm stepped up and drained a lengthy eagle putt to win the hole and force the tie, giving both teams a half point.

Rahm’s putt very well could have missed given he hit the ball so hard it popped up into the air before resting in the bottom of the cup.

Again, it’s understandable as to why Koepka would be frustrated after having to witness that.

Speaking with the media and reflecting on the match, Koepka lashed out at the Spaniard and called him out for acting “like a child.”

“I mean, I think me and Scottie birdied, what did we say, 14, we birdied 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, and then lost by two. So yeah. I mean, I want to hit a board and pout just like Jon Rahm did. But, you know, it is what it is. Act like a child. But we’re adults. We move on,” Koepka said, according to Golfweek.

The acting like a child bit is pretty self-explanatory here, but it’s unclear what exactly Koepka was referring to when he accused Rahm of hitting a board.

Rahm did hit a sign with a club during the U.S. Open, but that was months ago, it would be odd for that moment to come to Koepka’s mind at the Ryder Cup of all places. Perhaps Rahm hit a board with his club at some point during the match, but nevertheless, the drama at the Ryder Cup keeps on keepin’ on.