Pro-Palestinian Harvard Group Twists Rabbi’s Words About Good And Evil In Gross Fashion, Accuses Him Of Being Racist

The Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee should be ashamed of itself for the reaction to comments from Rabbi Hirschy Zarchi.

Zarchi, the Harvard Chabad president, spoke to people on campus last week about what separates humans from animals, and how humans have brains that allow us to control our impulses. By refusing to control impulses and seeking out evil, a person shows less restraint than a wild animal in Zarchi’s mind.

“You know the difference between a human and an animal? A four-legged animal has its head, its mind and its heart and its impulses in a horizontal manner. To be human is to be vertical. It is to have a mind above your heart. In the Jewish tradition, we put a yarmulke above that mind. We don’t use our mind to express evil impulses. We use our mind above our emotions to govern them and to channel them only in a constructive and good way. And when you reduce or hijack your mind to fulfill your impulses to connive – to be philosophical – to justify murder and torture, you’re not just an animal. You’re below an animal. You’re a monster,” Zarchi explained. Very fair comments that aren’t incendiary at all, and in fact, he went out of his way to go down the middle with his assessment.

How did that go over with the Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee? Not well. The group tweeted Tuesday that Zarchi was engaging in “anti-Palestinian racism” and that he had framed pro-Palestinian people as “evil.”

You can see the viral tweet and full video below, and send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

🧵 THREAD: Harvard Rabbi Zarchi preaches anti-Palestinian racism. In a speech to the community on Nov 4, he made a distinction between humans and “four-legged animals.”



Apparently, calling for a #CeasefireNow and an end to the occupation makes us “below animals,” even… pic.twitter.com/s78lv2IVjJ — Harvard PSC (@HarvardPSC) November 8, 2023

There’s really nothing to say here other than the Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee is simply lying, and I’m sure the group knows it and doesn’t care.

Yet despite the fact Zarchi’s comments were very down the middle, fair and not meant to stoke rage or anger, the group put a target on his back.

Don’t think for one second that painting Zarchi as a racist who hates Palestinians doesn’t put him in danger. It absolutely could, and he seems to know it because he’s now demanded the university revoke recognition of the group.

The Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee lied about comments from Rabbi Hirschy Zarchi. (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“Considering that there is ample publicly available evidence of the PSC and its members repeatedly breaking campus rules, not to mention supporting terrorism, I think it’s time for the Harvard Jewish community, and good people everywhere, to demand that, at the minimum, Harvard revoke the organizational recognition of the Harvard PSC,” Zarchi wrote in an email, according to The Harvard Crimson.

Revoking the group’s recognition seems like a very small step considering the lies it has spread, despite his comments literally being on video.

Of course, this is the same campus where dozens of student groups signed a letter pinning the slaughter of more than 1,400 people at the hands of Hamas on Israel. We’re not dealing with the smartest and brightest in the world on this issue.

Rabbi Hirschy Zarchi calls for Harvard to no longer recognize the Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee. (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Everyone involved with this lie should be ashamed of themselves. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.