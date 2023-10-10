Former Harvard President Slams University’s Silence After Student Organizations Blame Israel For Terrorist Attack

Videos by OutKick

Former Harvard president Lawrence Summers is livid student organizations blamed Israel for the horrifying terrorist attack that unfolded over the weekend.

Hamas terrorists launched a massive sneak attack into Israel, and the death toll is currently north of 900, and 260 bodies were found at a music festival. On top of those murdered in cold blood, dozens more were taken hostage back into Gaza by Hamas terrorists.

How did many Harvard students react? They didn’t condemn Hamas for murdering innocent men, women and children. Not at all.

Dozens of student organizations co-signed a letter blaming the Israelis for what had happened to them. It was beyond gross.

Lawrence Summers reacts to Harvard’s silence after students blame Israel for terrorist attack.

“We, the undersigned student organizations, hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence. Today’s events did not occur in a vacuum. For the last two decades, millions of Palestinians in Gaza have been forced to live in an open-air prison. Israeli officials promise to ‘open the gates of hell,’ and the massacres in Gaza have already commenced. Palestinians in Gaza have no shelters for refuge and nowhere to escape. In the coming days, Palestinians will be forced to bear the full brunt of Israel’s violence,” the letter stated, in part.

Summers, who previously served as the president of Harvard, reacted to the letter Monday, and it’s clear he’s not happy with the school not having a harsh reaction to the letter.

“The silence from Harvard’s leadership, so far, coupled with a vocal and widely reported student groups’ statement blaming Israel solely, has allowed Harvard to appear at best neutral towards acts of terror against the Jewish state of Israel,” the former Treasury Secretary under President Bill Clinton tweeted.

The silence from Harvard’s leadership, so far, coupled with a vocal and widely reported student groups' statement blaming Israel solely, has allowed Harvard to appear at best neutral towards acts of terror against the Jewish state of Israel. — Lawrence H. Summers (@LHSummers) October 9, 2023

I very much hope appropriate statements from the University and College condemning those who launched terrorist attacks and standing in solidarity with its victims will soon be forthcoming. — Lawrence H. Summers (@LHSummers) October 9, 2023

Many people feel the same way as Summers. The fact dozens of student organizations could see the images of women being dragged through the streets, people being kidnapped, bloody corpses on the ground and then condemn Israel and NOT CONDEMN Hamas is just insane.

It’s incredibly gross and a reminder how detached from reality some people are. Hundreds enjoying a music festival were murdered, and Harvard students sided with the terrorists who did it. Did the school speak out against the students? No. It sat in silence for a long time, and now the university’s leader is going on offense.

Summers is 100% justified in his position and in calling out Harvard’s leadership.

The university responds to the situation in Israel and Gaza.

Following tweets from Summers and others, Harvard released a statement reacting to the terrorist attack that left nearly 1,000 Israelis dead and sparked an ongoing war.

While the response didn’t condemn the student organizations for standing with the attackers, it did name Hamas as being responsible for the attack. However, in classic hedging fashion, Harvard also noted it was heartbroken by the war in Gaza.

“We write to you today heartbroken by the death and destruction unleashed by the attack by Hamas that targeted citizens in Israel this weekend, and by the war in Israel and Gaza now under way,” Harvard president Claudine Gay and other university officials announced, in part, late Monday.

No where in the statement did the university speak out against student organizations blaming Israel for its citizens being murdered.

Former Harvard president Lawrence Summers slams students for blaming Israel for terrorist attack carried out by Hamas. (Photo by SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images)

Continue to check back to OutKick for the latest updates on the insanity surrounding the situation as we have it. It’s truly gross seeing some of the reactions floating around. Hopefully, people wise up before it’s too late.