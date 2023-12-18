Harvard Deletes Webpage That Excluded Jews in Identity-Based Graduations

Videos by OutKick

Today, we check back in with Harvard University.

Last week, the school announced it would stand by President Claudine Gay despite her engagement in plagiarism and refusal to declare “calls for the genocide of Jews” a violation of campus rules.

This week, the university is frantically removing web pages that further display its stance on Jews.

Fox News Digital reports that Harvard previously touted holding specific graduation celebrations for identity groups on a webpage called “Affinity Celebrations for Graduates.”

But that page no longer exists. Yet, an archived version of the website does. And it reveals that Harvard didn’t consider the Jewish community an identity group worth celebrating.

The university instead celebrated the likes of “Black Graduates,” “Arab Graduates,” “Latinx Graduates,” “LGBTQ+ Graduates,” and “Indigenous Graduates.”

ALLSTON, MA – JANUARY 27: A general view of a Harvard Crimson logo collage outdoors prior to the Harvard-Yale-Princeton Meet on January 27, 2023 at Blodgett Pool in Allston, MA.

I discussed Harvard’s lack of affinity toward Jews in a podcast episode with Fox News Will Cain earlier this month.

In short, Ivy League universities bucket identity groups into two categories: oppressed and oppressors. They’ve considered Jews among the oppressors. Obviously.

Barton Swaim of the Wall Street Journal explained why:

“For modern progressive academics, weaned on the Marxian concept that wealth is the result of exploitation, that is precisely the reason for Israel’s guilt. They can’t behold its prosperity without concluding that the Jews have stolen their wealth from their neighbors.”

Thus, Jews don’t rank high enough on the Hierarchy of Victimhood for Harvard to include them as part of the “Affinity Celebrations for Graduates.”

At least not compared to graduates who identify as Latinx or Gender X. They are actual victims, thinks Harvard.

People will truly destructive thoughts will tell you they have truly destructive thoughts, if you let them.



And there will eventually be consequences for that.



Harvard told us who it is.



There are now consequences for that.



I’m glad we let Harvard tell us. https://t.co/vjd2lQo2lg — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) December 17, 2023

Harvard deleting the webpage is an attempt to save face.

Antisemitism on the campus is not new. Scholars have warned of such bigotry for decades.

However, the Israel-Hamas war and subsequent antisemitic demonstrations brought the school’s views of Jews to a broader light.

The college exposed itself as a safe space for antisemitic rhetoric since October 7, the day Hamas organized a coordinated offensive on southern Israel by massacring 260 civilians at a music festival.

And Harvard has begun to bear the consequences of that, specifically by way of losing prominent Jewish donors.

Let that serve as proof we should not silence those with truly destructive thoughts, but let them speak and suffer the repercussions.