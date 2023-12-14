NAACP Leader Calls Criticism Of Harvard President Claudine Gay Part Of ‘White Supremacist Agenda’

Videos by OutKick

Harvard President Claudine Gay minimized antisemitic rhetoric on campus. She committed plagiarism. She oversees a university that ranks last in “free speech tolerance” in the United States.

Yet the president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) says any criticism of Gay is rooted in racism.

“The attacks on [Gay’s] leadership are nothing more than political theatrics advancing a white supremacist agenda,” said Derrick Johnson.

“Enough is enough,” he wrote on X.

“Harvard President Claudine Gay is a distinguished scholar and professor with decades of service in higher education. The recent attacks on her leadership are nothing more than political theatrics advancing a white supremacist agenda.”

Johnson’s defense of Gay is predictable. It has become a part of — dare I say — political theatrics to shout racism anytime a woman of color faces backlash.

For example, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain called any criticism of Kamala Harris both “racist and sexist” last month.

But it’s all a diversion.

This happens a lot.



For example, the media celebrated Biden only considering black women to be his VP.



Yet they call it racist and sexist when people point out that being a black woman was one of the main reasons he chose Harris. https://t.co/eGRHPNp9ft — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) December 14, 2023

The criticism toward Claudine Gay is warranted. And not because she is a black woman, but because she is the head of the most prestigious university in America, where students have become profound sympathizers with the terrorist group Hamas.

Gay is responsible for that.

She had an opportunity last week to declare “calls for genocide against Jewish people” a violation of campus policies during a congressional testimony.

Yet she refused to.

Gay instead cited her respect for “free speech” as grounds to allow antisemitic protests on campus, despite years of evidence that she does not respect free speech.

At all:

Institutions like Harvard side with whichever group ranks higher on the Hierarchy of Victimhood.



In this case, Jews rank lower on the pyramid than Palestinians, using the argument of colonization



Thus, Claudine Gay's tolerance of antisemitic protests: https://t.co/wwqldBP3sV — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) December 12, 2023

Consider that University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill, a white woman, faced similar criticism as Gay.

The difference is that Magill resigned from her position last week. Gay did not. Harvard stood by her. Thus, Gay remains a topic in the news.

Ultimately, the NAACP turning the conversation into one about race is reckless. It is irresponsible and divisive. It is blatantly dishonest.

All of which is par for the course for that organization in 2023.

Claudine Gay is in a leadership role. She should be held accountable. Every person in power should be held accountable.

And no person in power’s race should excuse them from being held accountable