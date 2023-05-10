Harrison Ford’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Series Ending

Videos by OutKick

“1923” is the latest series in the “Yellowstone” universe to get a concrete ending.

The “Yellowstone” universe has been rocked by chaos recently after months of speculation about whether or not the original saga with Kevin Costner would end.

It was announced last week the show would end and a sequel series would launch in December. The latest update is Kevin Costner reportedly holding the series hostage over having a say in its ending.

Now, you can add “1923” with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren to the list of Taylor Sheridan shows wrapping up.

“1923” will end with season two. (Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

“1923” will end with season two.

“1923” was a massive hit from the first episode on Paramount+. It was just the latest reminder that Sheridan’s fastball is untouchable. However, fans hoping for an extended run are in for some disappointment.

The series will end with season two, which doesn’t currently have an official release date.

“No, no, it’s bookend. It’s still limited, but I think of it as one piece — there’s just a split in the middle, but it’s all one piece. It will conclude,” star Brandon Sklenar announced during a cast interview with “The Hollywood Reporter,” according to ScreenRant.

That means “1923” is now the third “Yellowstone” project to get a definitive ending. The original saga ends with season, “1883” wrapped up and now the prequel with Ford and Mirren is also ending.

“1923” was a huge hit in season one. (Photo Cr: Christopher Saunders/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Fans want a great ending.

“1923” ending after two seasons isn’t the end of the world. Taylor Sheridan never intended for it to be a series that lasted years.

The backstory of the Duttons rising to power was always best fitted to have a short run. That run now means two total seasons.

As Sklenar pointed out, the cast views it as one season just split into two stories. The end of season one saw Spencer Dutton engulfed by chaos thanks to a woman (a familiar theme for “Yellowstone” fans!), and he’s on his way back to America to unleash absolute hell on Donald Whitfield and Banner.

“1923” ending with season two. (Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

The cost of revenge is high in “1923” and it will be paid in blood. Given Taylor Sheridan’s record of making great content, there’s no doubt the ending of the “Yellowstone” prequel should be absolute fire.

We know some characters have to survive as a complete massacre means the family tree would die. Also, is Spencer’s John Duttons’ grandfather? Many people are wondering, and it seems almost guaranteed.

How will “1923” end? (Photo Cr: Christopher Saunders/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Fans will find out whenever season two gets underway to wrap things up. As a monster fan of Sheridan’s work, I truly can’t wait.