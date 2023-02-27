‘1923’ Wraps Up Incredible 1st Season, Proves Its Must-Watch TV

Videos by OutKick

Season one of “1923” is in the books, and it was absolutely outstanding.

The hit “Yellowstone” prequel aired the final episode of season one on Paramount+ Sunday, and it put a perfect bow on the inaugural run of the Taylor Sheridan story.

Seeing as how I understand many people don’t watch “1923” when it airs, I’m going to keep this spoiler free. That’s a courtesy we will never extend for “Yellowstone.”

Having said that, “1923” wasn’t just a home run for Sheridan and Paramount+. It was a grand slam. The western series set roughly 100 years prior to the main “Yellowstone” storyline is unbelievably dark and gritty.

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

In “Yellowstone,” there are oftentimes where things get bad but you can always see hope on the horizon. I’m not sure that’s how I would describe “1923.” In fact, it’s the exact opposite. It feels like there aren’t ever any good options as Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) fights for his land.

As OutKick 360’s Chad Withrow recently tweeted, it’s a show that goes hard. He’s not wrong. The Harrison Ford-led series absolutely goes hard.

The latest episode of “1923” went hard even for a show that goes really hard. — Chad Withrow (@TheChadWithrow) February 20, 2023

“1923” sets the stage of an awesome second season.

If there is any storyline with hope in “1923,” it’s definitely Spencer’s love story with Alexandra. Now, I will admit it gets a shade cheesy in the finale. The love arc will make you chuckle, but overall, it was the one part of season one that put a smile on your face.

I will say it was disappointing to never see Spencer in Montana in season one. Clearly, that’s going to happen in season two, which brings me to my next point.

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Things are geared up for an absolutely epic second season. It’s going to be an absolute war as Jacob and the rest of the Duttons have their back to the wall as they cling to their land (sound familiar?).

It’s a theme we’ve seen for years in “Yellowstone,” but it actually feels pretty fresh here. It doesn’t feel like a rinse and repeat approach, which could be said about “Yellowstone” these past few seasons.

Jacob Dutton made it clear it’s going to be a bloodbath moving forward. There’s a line in the finale about killing a man on his front lawn that might be the line of the year on TV. Again, no spoilers, but you’ll know it when you hear it.

Darren Mann as Jack of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Whenever dealing with a prequel, you never know what to expect. “1883” was epic, and there was a ton of optimism going into “1923.” Now, we can say with supreme confidence that it wasn’t just great. It was unbelievably impressive. The series is must-watch TV and might honestly be better than “Yellowstone” at this point. If you’re not already watching, check it out on Paramount+. It’s definitely worth it.