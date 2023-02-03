‘1923’ Officially Renewed For Season Two, Non-Woke TV Keeps Winning

Videos by OutKick

“1923” will return for a second season.

The hit “Yellowstone” prequel has taken the entertainment world by storm, and it’s proved to fans that Harrison Ford 100% still has his fastball.

“1923” is an outstanding series. (Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

It’s gritty, dark as all hell, engaging and without question some of Taylor Sheridan’s best work. Now, it will be returning for a second season at some point down the road.

The rising streaming power stated the following in part in Friday morning release:

Paramount+ today officially announced that the record-breaking drama series 1923 will return for a second season. From Academy Award® nominee Taylor Sheridan and starring Academy Award® nominee Harrison Ford and Academy Award® winner Helen Mirren, the series premiere of 1923 was the most watched Paramount+ premiere ever in the U.S. and drew in 7.4M total viewers across Paramount+ and linear previews. 1923’s linear sampling preview on Paramount Network makes it the biggest series premiere on cable for 2022. Returning this Sunday, Feb. 5th, with a new episode, the first season of 1923 introduces a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren). The series explores the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, and the end of Prohibition all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

“1923” is a smashing success.

For those of you who don’t already know, “1923” is incredible. After the first few episodes, I wrote it was already on pace to catch the greatness fans have come to know and love in “Yellowstone.”

It left that kind of impact after just four episodes. The show returns this Sunday, and something tells me things will only get better from here.

1923 with Harrison Ford might be the best show on TV right now.



While most of what Hollywood produces is woke garbage, Taylor Sheridan's latest @Yellowstone prequel is awesome.



It's incredibly dark, violent, gritty, suspenseful and fun. A must watch! https://t.co/xjl7LNbFbw — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 2, 2023

Viewers are craving non-woke entertainment options. People have grown completely tired and exhausted with most of the garbage Hollywood pumps out.

That’s why “Yellowstone,” “The Terminal List,” “1883,” “1923,” and a handful of other shows are crushing it right now.

It turns out that when you actually give people what they want – an entertaining time – people will show in large numbers to watch.

That’s a science Taylor Sheridan has perfect, and it’s now paid off with a season two renewal for “1923.”

“1923” renewed for season two. (Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

I truly can’t wait to see where we go from here, but with Ford (hopefully) and company circling it back, we should be in for a great time.