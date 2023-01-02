“1923” has exceeded all expectations through the first few episodes.

The latest “Yellowstone” prequel series ginned up a ton of interest and hype the moment it was announced Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren would lead the way as Jacob and Cara Dutton.

After all, “1883” was exceptional. Why wouldn’t the second prequel to the legendary Kevin Costner hit also be great?

Well, somehow, the Paramount+ series managed to be even better than fans thought it would be when it premiered back on December 18.

Harrison Ford is outstanding in “1923.” (Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

“1923” is quickly becoming the best product in all of entertainment.

So far, three episodes of “1923” have aired. It’s been incredibly dark, sinister, violent, uncomfortable, disturbing, unsettling and at times, downright wicked.

You think the Native American storylines in “Yellowstone” can get bad? Just wait until you see what’s in “1923.” Taylor Sheridan somehow found a new gear when it comes to show the pain and despair of Native Americans.

Without spoiling anything, “1923” grips you by your chest, and refuses to let go. It’s brutally addictive. Good luck only watching one episode.

“1923” is becoming one of the best shows on TV. (Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

One of the main parts that makes it so fascinating is that literally nobody is ever safe. It takes place nearly 100 years before the “Yellowstone” timeline, and the Duttons are constantly at war.

Again, no spoilers, but trust me when I say simply being a big name doesn’t guarantee your character survives for long. Read into that as much as you’d like.

“1923” is turning into a major hit. (Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Is it better than “Yellowstone”?

This is where things get a bit touchy and I might even surprise some people. If you look at the episodes of “1923” that are out, it’s tough to find a recent three episode stretch of “Yellowstone that is better.

Don’t get me wrong, “Yellowstone” is also amazing and in totality, pretty untouchable. However, not even the original series consistently throws the same heat we’ve seen from the first trio of “1923” episodes.

It has action, suspense, blood, some love stories sprinkled in and the ending of episode three sets the stage for Spencer Dutton to ascend to unleash the violence he learned in WWI. As I’ve noted before, he’s very similar to Kayce’s “Yellowstone” character.

“1923” is outstanding. (Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

While you might not have noticed it, “1923” is quickly but quietly becoming the best show on TV. If you’re not already watching, you’re missing out.