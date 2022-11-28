Chilling ‘1923’ Preview With Harrison Ford Released

The full trailer for “1923” with Harrison Ford is officially out.

The highly-anticipated “Yellowstone” prequel drops December 18, and Ford and Helen Mirren will lead the way in the latest story from Taylor Sheridan. The show will follow the Duttons in “the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

As we all know, the “Yellowstone” universe is incredibly dark and sinister. Judging from the preview for “1923,” that vibe won’t change at all.

Fire it up and enjoy a full look at Ford as Jacob Dutton below.

“1923” is going to be a great series.

I can’t even begin to tell you all how pumped I am for “1923” to drop December 18. As I’ve said before, it really does feel like we’re in the golden era of TV.

While Hollywood is struggling to make captivating movies, it feels like TV has been exploding these past couple years, and Taylor Sheridan is a major reason why.

“Yellowstone” took the entertainment world by storm when it premiered in 2018, “1883” was also incredible and now it’s time to watch Mirren and Harrison Ford enter the world of the Yellowstone ranch with the latest prequel.

Something tells me it’s going to be just as violent and gritty as the previous content from the “Yellowstone” universe.

We all know Sheridan doesn’t miss, and I’d be shocked if “1923” is anything less than absolutely excellent.

Make sure to check it out starting December 18, and follow along with OutKick for the best coverage on the internet. I can’t wait to check it out!