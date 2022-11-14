Chilling Preview For ‘1923’ With Harrison Ford Released

The first preview for “1923” with Harrison Ford is out, and it will send a chill down your spine.

The latest “Yellowstone” prequel premieres December 18 on Paramount+, and there’s no doubt millions of fans around the country are pumped up.

Given the fact Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are the two main leads, there’s absolutely no way “1923” isn’t great. Now, we have our first look, and it’s safe to say we’re in for a very dark experience.

While it’s impossible to know for sure, I’m pretty sure that was Elsa doing the voiceover. Hearing her say, “Violence has always haunted this family” sure does bring us back to “1883” and the current “Yellowstone” universe.

For those of you who might have forgotten, Elsa died at the end of “1883.” Her burial spot is what ultimately led the Duttons to land in Montana.

“1883” was the first “Yellowstone” prequel. “1923” is the second. (Credit: Paramount+)

It looks like “1923” is destined to be a hit.

“1923” will follow the Duttons in “the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

Sound interesting? Yeah, we all know the answer is yes. It sounds like it’s going to be an absolutely epic time.

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren star in “1923.” (Credit: Paramount+).

One of the biggest draws of the “Yellowstone” universe is the violence, carnage and chaos. Look no further than the original saga to see how quickly things can go south on characters.

“1923” will take viewers to a time in America before virtually anyone watching was born. There’s absolute madness with the Duttons looming on the horizon.

If that doesn’t pump you up, I have to wonder whether or not you know anything about “Yellowstone.”

Fans can’t wait for Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in “1923.” (Credit: Paramount+)

Make sure to keep following along at OutKick for all the latest "Yellowstone" and "1923" updates. Nobody does it better than us.