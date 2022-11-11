‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ First Look With Harrison Ford Released

Fans finally have a look at Harrison Ford in the upcoming series “1923.”

The highly-anticipated “Yellowstone” prequel stars Ford and Helen Mirren, and hype is off the charts for the December 18 premiere.

Now, thanks to Vanity Fair, fans have their first look at Mirren and Ford and Jacob and Cara Dutton.

First look at Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in the new ‘YELLOWSTONE’ spin-off ‘1923’. pic.twitter.com/OBhOdOqpLa — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 11, 2022



What do “Yellowstone” fans need to know about “1923”?

The series will follow the Duttons during “the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home,” according to details released by Paramount+.

While it’s not a ton to go off of, we all know anything Taylor Sheridan touches tends to be absolute gold. Whether it’s “Wind River” or the original “Yellowstone” series, the man doesn’t miss.

“1923” is the latest addition to the “Yellowstone” universe. Taylor Sheridan has created one of the most successful universes in entertainment. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Now, he’s teaming up with Helen Mirren and Harrison for “1923.” While it’s only four pictures, I think it’s safe to say the former “Star Wars” star looks right at home as Jacob Dutton.

Jacob is supposedly James Dutton’s brother from “1883.” Given the fact Ford is 80 and playing a very old character, the timeline seems to match up nicely.

Now, the biggest question is when a full trailer will drop. Seeing as how the premiere is only about a month out, it seems like it has to happen sooner than later.

Harrison Ford stars in the “Yellowstone” prequel “1923.” (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Will it be this Sunday during the season five “Yellowstone” premiere? I wouldn’t rule it out. More than anything, I’m ready to dive into “1923” with Ford and Mirren. December 18 will be a fun day.