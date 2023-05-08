Harrison Butker Tells Georgia Tech Graduates To ‘Get Married, Start A Family’ During Great Commencement Speech

Videos by OutKick

Harrison Butker, the two-time Super Bowl-winning kicker of the Kansas City Chiefs, returned to his alma mater of Georgia Tech over to the weekend to give a commencement speech. The 27-year-old shared a powerful message along with some words of wisdom to the class of 2023.

Butker is a married man, father of two, and devout Catholic and spoke about his faith and the importance of family during his speech, which is considered controversial by some folks these days.

Early in his speech, Butker said he planned to “pop off some hard truths.” And that’s exactly what he did.

“I’m not sure the root of this, but at least I can offer one controversial antidote that I believe will have a lasting impact for generations to come — get married and start a family,” Butker said.

“None of these accomplishments mean anything compared to the happiness I have found in my marriage and in starting a family,” he continued. “My confidence as a husband and father, and yes, even as a football player is rooted in my marriage with my wife.”

Two-time Catholic Super Bowl Champ @buttkicker7 STUNS graduates with most important, unexpected advice:



"In the end— no matter how much money you attain— none of it will matter if you are alone and devoid of purpose… I can offer one controversial antidote that I believe will… pic.twitter.com/NiNNKfWal9 — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) May 6, 2023

The fact that Butker had to preface telling young adults to get married and start a family by labeling it a “controversial antidote” is a tell-all sign of the times these days, but at least he had the courage to deliver the message.

The few cheers he got from the crowd even caught him by surprise.

Good on Butker for delivering the commencement speech he wanted to and stepping outside the box, so to speak.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris