Harrison Bader Found Out He Was Put On Waivers By The Yankees While Watching ESPN In Clubhouse

New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader had quite the awkward experience after he found out that he was put on waivers while watching television in the team’s clubhouse.

The worst part?

He had to go and play a game 10 minutes later. Nobody from the organization told him until after the game.

“I never watch ESPN,” the 29-year-old Bader told reporters after the game as his MLB playing future hangs in the balance depending on if any other team wants to sign him. Should no team claim him in 48 hours, Bader would then remain with the Yanks for the remainder of the season.

BADER SAW THE NEWS BY HIMSELF ON TV

Earlier in the day, manager Aaron Boone told Bader to ‘expect less playing time in September,’ but never alerted him that really meant to expect less playing time. As in, you might not step foot on an MLB field again in a Yankees uniform less playing time.

Despite his career hanging in doubt, Bader had no time to truly process what he saw as he sat in the Yankees dugout afraid to tell anyone the news. Just minutes after seeing the news on the ESPN scroller, he was at the plate.

Unfortunately for the native New Yorker who grew up 10 minutes from Yankee Stadium, he didn’t do himself any favors by popping up for an out in the first inning and going 0-for-4 on the night. Bader is currently hitting .239 with 7 home runs and 37 RBIs, but he’s hitless in his last 17 at-bats. However, his defense has been spot-on throughout the season.

“You can go one way and let it eat you up, or you can perform where you do your best to put together good at-bats because the game is being played and we want to win,” Bader later said.

‘I’LL BE BY MY PHONE’

After the game, Bader told reporters he just tried to stay positive throughout the game, which resulted in the team winning their second in a row.

“Like we all know, I’m a New York City kid. I never in a million years thought I play in the big leagues, let alone for the New York Yankees. So just having the opportunity has been incredible and I’ve loved every second of it.

“Whatever happens, happens, I understand it’s a business. It’s all about the ball. I just love playing ball. Over here, it’s been a blast so far. I guess we’ll find out what happens.”

YANKEES BECOMING A JOKE OF THEMSELVES

The Bader mishandling is the latest screw up from the Yankees organization in recent months. Forget just how bad the team has been overall – with a pitiful below .500 record that’s landed them at the bottom of the American League East and no chance for a playoff spot – the franchise itself is just a disorganized mess.

Did Aaron Boone even know that Bader was put on waivers? If so, why did he still play the young outfielder? And if he didn’t know at the start of the game, why didn’t Hal Steinbrenner or Brian Cashman inform him? I guess there’s no common decency within the Yankees organization anymore.

Talk about “not getting the memo.”

Hey Harrison, it could be worst… you could of had a concussion and continued to play for two months like Anthony Rizzo did earlier this year.

I understand Bader is a diehard Yankees fan and it was a dream come true to play for them, but honestly maybe it’s a blessing to get out of this mess of a franchise… especially if an actual playoff team will claim him off waivers.