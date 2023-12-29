Harold Varner III Arrested For DWI With BAC Level Double The Legal Limit

Videos by OutKick

Harold Varner III was arrested on Thursday night in Charlotte, North Carolina for driving while impaired. The LIV golfer registered a .16 blood alcohol content (BAC) during a breathalyzer test which is twice the legal driving limit in the state, according to court documents.

HV3 was booked into county jail around 7:30 PM and has since posted his $500 bond to be released. The 33-year-old is set to appear in court on January 19, 2024. His court date won’t affect his playing schedule with LIV. The Saudi-backed circuit’s first event of the new year begins on February 2.

Harold Varner III was arrested on a DWI charge in Charlotte, North Carolina. (WBTV)

Varner III, who grew up in North Carolina, joined LIV Golf after playing nearly 10 years on the PGA Tour. Unlike many who have joined the Tour’s rival circuit, the former East Carolina standout made it abundantly clear he made the leap for the payday.

“The opportunity to join LIV Golf is simply too good of a financial breakthrough for me to pass by. I know what it means to grow up without much. This money is going to ensure that my kid and future Varners will have a solid base to start on – and a life I could have only dreamt about growing up,” Varner wrote in a post on his Instagram account.

“It’ll also help fund many of the programs I’m building with my Foundation. I’ll continue to forge pathways for kids interested in golf. This note is a receipt of for that.”

He said his wife had a great message for him while he was contemplating his decision as well, saying “f-ck everybody, do what you want to do.”

Varner III has three professional wins under his belt since turning pro in 2012. One on the European Tour, another on the Asian Tour, and his most recent coming in May 2023 when he won LIV Golf’s event in Washington D.C. by a shot over Branden Grace.