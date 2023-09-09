Hard Partying Former Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin Has Quit Politics

Videos by OutKick

The hard partying content machine that is former Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has sadly made the decision to quit politics. Whether you agree with her politics or not, she’s pure entertainment.

The 37-year-old was voted out of office in April and earlier this month she handed over her party to new leadership. Sanna added a divorce into the mix for fun and seems to be slowly working her way back into the party circuit.

Now comes news that she’s not only out as the party leader, but she’s out of politics altogether. While not ruling a return to politics in the future, she said that it was time for her to move on. She moved on by making a career change.

Sanna’s new job is as a strategic counselor at former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair’s nonprofit organization. She said of her career change, “I am eager to step into a new role. I also believe that it can benefit the whole of Finland.”

“I believe that I can serve those voters (in Finland) well and maybe even better in the new assignment,” she added.

The Tony Blair Institute was founded in 2016 and was created to work with political leaders “to create real change for their people by advising on strategy, policy and delivery.”

In her new role as a strategic counselor, the former Finnish Prime Minister will be advising political leaders on their reform programs. You know what that means, more free time and more travel.

It’s All Coming Together For Sanna Marin

If that’s not the perfect job for someone looking to ramp up their partying, while staying loosely connected to politics, I don’t know what is.

We’re about see a whole lot more of Sanna living the festival life with friends and little less of the selfies with politicians. She’s single and no longer has a party to lead.

This sounds like the life she was longing for in the summer of 2022 when she was making out with topless social media influencers in the prime minister’s residence.

Get ready the party is about to be back on and Sanna Marin has some lost time to make up for.