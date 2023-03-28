Happy 3/28 Day To Those Who Celebrate! New England Patriots Completed Biggest Super Bowl Comeback Ever Six Years Ago

Videos by OutKick

On Monday, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told fans to look at the past 25 years. See, Patriots fans became accustomed to winning every season, but the team hasn’t won a playoff game since the 2018 season. Tom Brady departed the team following the 2019 season.

Because I am a kind and generous human being, I wanted to help out all those miserable Patriots fans who haven’t won a Super Bowl in over four calendar years!

New England Patriots fans desperately miss seeing Tom Brady hoist trophies seemingly every season, having not won one since he left in 2019. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Tuesday is March 28. Written in numerical form, that translates to 3/28 or 3-28. Of course, that number is sacred to Patriots fans.

New England trailed the Atlanta Falcons 28-3 in the Super Bowl. The scoreboard from that moment is forever entrenched in history.

Happy 3-28 Day to those who celebrate! pic.twitter.com/jq73MrqaMD — FOX 8 New Orleans (@FOX8NOLA) March 28, 2023

Of course, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots would go on to win that Super Bowl in overtime, 34-28.

Happy 3-28 day



pic.twitter.com/9qt7KYzQvX — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) March 28, 2023

The Patriots victory means there also has be a loser…

Of course, on the other side, you have the losing team. The poor Atlanta Falcons and Matt Ryan. Ryan, of course, would go on to have an even bigger blown lead.

This past season, Ryan’s Colts led the Minnesota Vikings 33-0 at halftime. The Vikings came back to win that game, completing the largest comeback in NFL history.

Matt Ryan has been on the losing end of the biggest comeback in NFL history, regular season history and Super Bowl history.

That’s quite a resume. But it’s not the resume of recently-retired Tom Brady.

Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion — six with the Patriots — who is living it up, currently vacationing with former teammates.

I’m sure these guys are among those who celebrate 3-28.

Are you?