Matt Ryan Blows Leads Like No One Else In NFL History, On Wrong Side Of Yet Another Historic Comeback

Matt Ryan was already going to forever known as the quarterback of a team that blew a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl. But that wasn’t good enough for Ryan.

No, now he’s also known as the quarterback of the team who blew the biggest lead in the history of the league.

The Super Bowl loss when he was with the Falcons is largely blamed — rightfully so — on then- offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. Many criticized his play calling with a large lead and say that is why the team allowed the greatest comeback in NFL history.

But now that Matt Ryan has quarterbacked a different franchise, with a different coach and a different offensive coordinator to the NFL’s biggest come-from-behind defeat, maybe it’s on him? Is there a Matt Ryan curse?

The Matt Ryan curse might be real. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Matt Ryan on the wrong side of history … again.

Prior to Saturday, the biggest comeback in NFL regular season history belonged to the San Francisco 49ers. The 1980 squad trailed 35-7 at halftime against the New Orleans Saints before Joe Montana brought the team back for the improbable victory.

The biggest comeback in any game in NFL history belonged to the Buffalo Bills. Known as either “The Comeback” or “The Choke” — depending which side you were on — was the 1993 AFC Wild Card game against the Houston Oilers.

The Bills trailed by 32 points, 35-3, before rallying for a 41-38 win in overtime. The good news for Matt Ryan, I suppose, is that game will remain the biggest comeback in NFL postseason history.

He’s been on the losing end of the biggest comeback in NFL history, regular season history and Super Bowl history. But not postseason history, yet.

At this point, Ryan should probably retire. What good can come from continuing? At least he doesn’t have to worry about setting the postseason comeback record this season. The Colts aren’t going to the playoffs.

And that’s probably good news for Ryan.