Hannah White Ends Social Media Break With Barbie Inspired Look

Hannah White‘s social media break came to an end on Saturday with a couple of Barbie inspired posts that she shared on Instagram and TikTok. The former Cleveland State Basketball player turned influencer had gone silent on the platforms since the end of June.

The testy social media algorithms are rarely rewarding of such breaks. So when you do hop back on you have to come out swinging and that’s exactly what the 21-year-old did. She threw on some pink and jumped on those Barbie hashtags to get things moving in the right direction again.

Hannah first made her way onto the radar back in 2021 as many others have done, with an appearance on Screencaps. But she had really started to grow her brand over the last few months and the content seemed to really cook right before her time off.

Luckily, she’s been at this a while and isn’t just getting started with a few thousand followers. Getting things moving would be much more difficult. The best part about growing the kind of following that Hannah has is that the breaks don’t hurt the bottom line as much.

Hannah White Is Ready To Finish The Summer Strong

Sure it’s going to take a few days of work for business to fully pick back up to where it was at the end of last month, but 126k followers on Instagram and another 702k on TikTok are going to help that process get going.

The main takeaway is that Hannah’s going to be just fine. There’s enough content and enough of a following to take a break from time to time. For the sake of her followers let’s hope those breaks are far and few between.

It is still summer after all and this is the time of year to really get those content factories cranked up if you’re an influencer. You can make some big moves up the ranks by simply outworking the competition right now.