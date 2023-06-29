Hannah White Continues To Crush Summer On Instagram

Videos by OutKick

Hannah White’s summer content binge is off to a hot start.

It’s no secret the summer months are when Instagram models love to pump out as much viral content as possible.

They also love to create content to stash away for the months when the beach isn’t as warm. It’s a little trick of the trade for all of those of you who don’t know.

Well, summer is officially underway, and as expected, the former Cleveland State basketball player is on a roll.

Hannah White, once again, goes viral with swimsuit content.

White fired up her Instagram app and hit her 126,000 followers with a photo of herself soaking up some sunshine in a bikini near the water, and it took no time at all for the photo to go viral.

It has nearly 9,000 likes as of Thursday morning. There’s no question Hannah White is very popular. She proves that time and time again on Instagram.

White continues to impress.

Hannah White might not be the most popular woman on Instagram, and she’s not even the most popular current or former young athlete on the social media platform.

That honor likely lands with Olivia Dunne. The LSU gymnast has proven to be an unstoppable force online.

Olivia Dunne is the most popular college athlete on Instagram. Former Cleveland State basketball player Hannah White is also very popular. Both share viral content on a regular basis. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

However, the former Cleveland State Vikings basketball player has done a very impressive job of building a name for herself.

White’s college basketball career was less than stellar. She appeared in just six games during the 2020-21 season.

Hannah White used to play college basketball at Cleveland State. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

At some point, she decided Instagram was the way to go, and that gamble appears to have definitely paid off because she’s rolling through summer so far.

There’s no doubt she’ll manage to light up Instagram several more times in the coming months. It’s what she does, and she does it very well.