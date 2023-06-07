Videos by OutKick

Hannah Goldy is nothing but smiles when she soaks up a little rest and relaxation.

The popular UFC fighter has been on a bit of a heater lately on social media, and it’s a reminder she’s a lot more than just a fighter.

She recently hit up a beach in Tulum, and went viral on Instagram thanks to the fact Goldy snapped a quick picture.

Well, Goldy isn’t done just yet. She dropped a new bikini picture for her fans and was nothing but smiles.

It looks like Hannah Goldy, who has a record of 6-3, is continuing to soak up a lifestyle that includes plenty of rest and relaxation.

Hannah Goldy is grinding out new content.

Honestly, Hannah Goldy isn’t known for lighting up the internet on a regular basis. It’s not really her thing.

In fact, it doesn’t really happen much at all when compared to some other major names. She’s much more well-known for her fighting skills than anything she does online.

Hannah Goldy is a very solid fighter, but also manages to drop in on Instagram from time to time. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

As we all know, the same can’t be said for some other women associated with the UFC. Women like Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer might be great octagon girls, but they really draw their biggest attention from Instagram.

Goldy’s situation is reversed, but that doesn’t mean she can’t drop down from the clouds from time to time.

Decompressing and taking a little time to relax is incredibly important. If you don’t relax, you might get burned out.

That’s even truer when your day job requires you to get punched in the face. Being a UFC fighter is already a job that injects plenty of stress into a person’s life.

You need to know how to balance things out. For Goldy, that apparently means hitting the pool, beach or wherever there’s sunshine.

Will her content bender continue into the summer? It definitely can’t be ruled out at this point!