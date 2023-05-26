UFC Fighter Hannah Goldy Hits The Beach

Videos by OutKick

Hannah Goldy looks ready to crush the weekend.

The UFC fighter is down in Tulum for a little rest and relaxation, and as you’d expect that means she had to take a quick trip to the beach.

After all, did you really even go to Tulum if you didn’t bring a bikini for some warm weather and sunshine at the beach?

Of course not. She chronicled the trip on Instagram, and as you’d expect, it immediately went viral.

Hannah Goldy hits the beach in a bikini.

Hannah Goldy might not have the same name recognition as some other women in the fight game who also drop content online – see Paige VanZant and Ebanie Bridges for examples – but she’s clearly doing something right because she’s managed to put together a nice following.

It probably doesn’t hurt that she has no problem whipping out the camera whenever she finds herself relaxing near a body of water.

Goldy is 6-3 in her professional fighting career and her last fight was a loss to Molly McCann last summer. She hasn’t fought since, but clearly, she doesn’t seem too worried about it. Why get your face cracked in the octagon when you can just drop content online?

That’s a business model that definitely worked for Paige VanZant. She went from making decent money in the octagon to cashing in online. You can print money without breaking your nose. It’s not a bad deal.

Will Hannah Goldy do the same? Well, she has a long way to go in both fighting and online content, but she’s definitely on her way.

Hannah Goldy went viral with some bikini photos from the beach. She’s down in Tulum, and clearly enjoying herself. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

While it’s still not known if Goldy can turn into a true star, there’s no doubt the potential is clearly there. That’s obvious to anyone with eyes.

For anyone unfamiliar with her work, dive in below!