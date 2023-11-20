Anti-Hamas Sign At Harvard/Yale Game Goes Viral, Suggests Trading Pro-Hamas Students For Hostages

Videos by OutKick

An incredible anti-Hamas sign featured at the Harvard/Yale game is generating serious buzz on social media.

The legendary rivalry game was played this past weekend, and given the situation between Israel and Hamas, it wasn’t surprising at all there were pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

However, a sign suggesting pro-Hamas Harvard faculty and students be swapped for the hostages held by the terrorists stole the show.

Of course, because we can’t have nice things, Palestine protest breaks out at Yale-Harvard game. pic.twitter.com/8moM49u27J — Dan Zaksheske (@RealDanZak) November 18, 2023

“Exchange each hostage for 100 pro-Hamas Harvard students & faculty. Good for Israel, good for USA, good for Hamas. Educational for students,” the sign read. Dozens of Harvard student organizations signed a letter blaming Israel for the Hamas terror attack that left roughly 1,200 dead in Israel and hundreds kidnapped.

You can take a look at it below, and send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

A sign at the Harvard-Yale football game reads: “Exchange each hostage for 100 Pro-Hamas Harvard Students & Faculty.” pic.twitter.com/Feo6MsVQEe — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) November 18, 2023

Anti-Hamas sign at Harvard/Yale game goes viral

While the sign is awesome and a great counter weight to the pro-Palestinian insanity, the Yale officials weren’t overly happy about it.

OutKick’s Dan Z, who attended the game to cover the scene on the ground, told me the person holding the sign was forced to take it down because the school doesn’t allow “large banners.” However, he noted they didn’t seem to do much about pro-Palestinian banners.

Interesting how that works!

Fans attending the Harvard/Yale game protested in support of Palestinians, but one anti-Hamas sign stole the show. (Photo by Williams Paul/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The sign raises an interesting question. If people at Harvard or any other school hate Israel so much and love the terrorist organization, then why not go over to Gaza? Why not buy a vacation spot in Gaza and live under its rule?

Of course, we all know the answer to that. The stuffy students on American campuses wouldn’t last a week living under Hamas rule. Students at Wisconsin literally chanted in support of Hamas in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

Why are they wasting time living here in America when they could go live under the people they seemingly love?

“Glory to the martyrs,” chanted Palestinian activists at the University of Wisconsin yesterday.



The left tells us neo-Nazis are hidden around every corner in America yet it’s college campuses holding rallies openly cheering on the murder of Jews.

pic.twitter.com/COhCfFyS72 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 11, 2023

They simply hate Israel and have no idea what they’re talking about. The same goes for people expressing support for Usama bin Laden. It’s absolute insanity.

I spoke with hardened combat vets about young Americans praising Osama bin Laden, and many are livid.



They dedicated their lives to hunting and killing the terrorists some Americans now openly praise and support.



It's time for people to wake up.



READ: https://t.co/xhnLzGQRHY pic.twitter.com/JmXNA83eqx — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 19, 2023

Credit to whoever had the anti-Hamas sign at the Harvard/Yale game. It’s great to see people are pushing back. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.