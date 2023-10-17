Pro-Hamas Harvard Students Beg For Money For Mental Health

Videos by OutKick

Pro-Hamas Harvard students would like some money to help with their alleged mental health issues.

Harvard students stunned the country when dozens of student organizations signed a letter blaming Israel for Hamas murdering more than 1,400 Israelis. The horrific attack shocked the civilized world and Israel has responded by launching a massive war in retaliation.

The IDF released shocking video of Hamas terrorists murdering innocent Israelis before being killed by security forces.



This is what idiots on college campuses rallying for Hamas support.



Don't look away. The world needs to see this evil. https://t.co/CmAdOyCJKN — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 16, 2023

“We, the undersigned student organizations, hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence. Today’s events did not occur in a vacuum. For the last two decades, millions of Palestinians in Gaza have been forced to live in an open-air prison. Israeli officials promise to ‘open the gates of hell,’ and the massacres in Gaza have already commenced. Palestinians in Gaza have no shelters for refuge and nowhere to escape. In the coming days, Palestinians will be forced to bear the full brunt of Israel’s violence,” the statement signed by dozens of Harvard student organizations read, in part.

There was immediate backlash, and multiple powerful people called for people to not hire pro-Hamas grads.

You have a right to free speech, but shockingly, it turns out people don’t want to hire individuals who sympathize with murderers.

Pro-Hamas Harvard students want money for their mental health. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images)

Pro-Hamas Harvard students want money for mental health.

Now, Harvard students who support the terrorist organization are begging for money for mental health reasons, according to the Daily Mail.

Harvard’s Arab Alumni Association is soliciting donations because pro-Hamas students are facing “relentless bullying and intimidation” for blaming Israel for the massacre of its own citizens, according to the report.

John Hasson, who has been pivotal in unmasking the students responsible for the letter, obtained a message sent by Harvard’s Arab Alumni Association that reads, in part, “that students “may require legal counsel, healthcare, mental health support, financial aid or mentorship to navigate these turbulent and uncertain times that have significantly impacted our Arab student community at Harvard University.”

Translation: We’re in big trouble for supporting Hamas, and we want your money.

NEW:



Harvard’s Arab Alumni Association (HAAA) is asking members to support Arab students whose groups signed the Hamas letter



HAAA asks alumni to consider providing “legal counsel, healthcare, mental health support, financial aid or mentorship” pic.twitter.com/Nyk6Y2ZvpV — John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 12, 2023

Harvard students are learning that playing stupid games leads to winning stupid prizes.

In my humble opinion, this is nothing more than a scam and attempting to spin the situation to be the victim.

Nobody forced more than 30 Harvard student organizations to support Hamas’ slaughter of innocent people. Entire families were murdered, babies were killed, people at a musical festival were slaughtered, grenades were thrown into shelters people were hiding in and Hamas kidnapped roughly 200 people.

You’d think that would be pretty easy to condemn. Instead, many Harvard students decided to blame Israel for what happened, and were met with immediate and swift backlash.

Now, they’re begging for money for their mental health. Perhaps they should have thought about the situation a bit more before siding with the people who carried out the massacre.

There’s never a reason to support Hamas or any other terrorist organization. That should have been obvious, but it’s a lesson many Harvard students have had to learn the hard way.