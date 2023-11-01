Kids Win Halloween With Falling Joe Biden Costume, Prove Today’s Youth Can Still Be Creative

Videos by OutKick

I don’t know what kind of costumes were cruising around your neighborhood for Trick or Treat, but I doubt any were as good as this group of enterprising youngsters who decided to go as falling Joe Biden.

In recent years, I’ve noticed a startling decline in costume creativity. Kids are going for whatever is popular at the moment. I’m sure there were legions of Barbies, Kens, and Spider-Mans (Spider-Men?) going door to door last night in search of Crunch bars, Kit-Kats, and the occasional pack of Necco Wafers that they’ll inevitably huck in the trash.

And that’s if they wear costumes at all. I would’ve loved to have seen any costumes in my apartment complex last night. I just saw kids with bags demanding candy.

So, I was happy to wake up this morning, open up Old Man Musk’s X machine, and see a video of some kids who pulled off a heck of a costume.

These kids win the day! Creepy Joe 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/HdY6eM6gJr — Lexit (@LexitMovement1) November 1, 2023

Superb. I think the only thing that would’ve made it funnier is if one of the Secret Service agents had a stuffed German Shepherd hanging off their sleeve.

The Falling Biden Kids Expertly Navigated The Turbulent Waters Of Topical Halloween Costumes

What a showing from these kids because going topical is tough sledding. I usually hate when kids don topical costumes because it’s usually not even their idea. It’s just an attempt for the parents to show how smart or clever they think they are.

For instance, according to The New York Post, Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s kid Trick or Treated at the White House dressed like Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Now, was that his decision, or did his old man come up with that one?

I’m going to guess it was the latter. If the youngster had his druthers he would’ve rolled up to the White House to get some M&Ms from the President while dressed like Lightning McQueen, a Minion, or a Ninja Turtle.

I think these kids who cooked up the falling Biden costume are too old to have been coerced by their parents. They appear to be old enough to tell their parents to pound sand if they don’t like their Halloween suggestions.

Great stuff from these young Halloween-ers, who showed that the youth of today can still be creative outside of TikTok.

