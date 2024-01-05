Halle Berry Fans Think She Posted A Photo Of Herself Sitting Next To A Pile Of Poop, But Did She?: An Investigation

Videos by OutKick

Something stinks about one of the photos Halle Berry recently posted on Instagram.

Last month, Berry posted a shot of herself on the beach. Nothing unusual about that. One of the most beautiful women in Hollywood taking some shots in an exotic locale for her millions of followers? There’s nothing unusual about that at all.

Or is there?

Take a look at the picture.

Yup, that’s Halle Berry at a beach sitting on some rock formation. That’s a well-composed photo if ever I’ve seen one. Sometimes people overlook photo composition on Instagram.

But wait… by her left foot… is that… is that a pile of poo?

Halle Berry Followers Spot Unidentified Object In The Foreground

Berry’s followers began dissecting the photo to determine whether the dark, unidentified mass in the foreground was actually some sort of feces.

“Am I the only one who sees the poop 💩?😂” one follower asked (It was nice of her to put the poop emoji so no one was confused. Like when legal documents write numbers like this: one (1)).

“What kind of s–t is that by your 🦶🏾🦶🏾,” another curious, more straight-forward commenter wondered.

It sure looks like someone — or something — ripped that mystery deuce in front of Halle Berry, but a quick zoom-in changes things.

An enhanced version of the photo in question. (Instagram/@halleberry)

Maybe my mind isn’t in the gutter like so many of Berry’s commenters, but upon zooming in that looks like a pile of seaweed to me. Maybe coral. It certainly appears to be biological.

Whatever it is, why wouldn’t someone kick it out of the way?

They’re not snapping a photo of some tourist pretending to hold up the Tower of Pisa, it’s Halle Berry. She’s Hollywood legend who starred in a scene that was one of the biggest wastes of film stock in Hollywood history.

Apologies for the douche chills…

This should occur to someone taking pictures of Halley Berry, for Halle Berry. I mean, half of the photos I’ve ever taken have a sliver of my index finger over the lens, and even I would have been like, “Hey, Halle, do me a favor and kick that pile of s–t out of the way, would ya? Thanks, doll.”

Oh well… must have been an oversight.

Seawood/poo photobombs aside, 57-year-old Barry can still bring it.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle