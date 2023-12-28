Model Haley Kalil Surprises Dad With Super Bowl Tickets In Heartwarming Video

Videos by OutKick

Model Haley Kalil pulled off a hall of fame Christmas move for her dad.

Christmas is a time meant for family, great food, exchanging gifts, enjoying the company of people you love, preparing to hunt communist invaders if you’re at one of the Hookstead compounds (locations classified) and just taking a moment to be in the moment.

It’s truly one of the best parts of the year, and while I’m not a huge gift guy myself, I definitely enjoy and understand why people go all out.

Well, Kalil took things to a new level with her dad.

Haley Kalil surprises dad with Super Bowl tickets. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Haley Kalil shocks dad with Super Bowl tickets.

Kalil, who was a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star a few years ago, posted an Instagram video of herself surprising her dad with tickets to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, and his reaction was incredible.

He truly couldn’t tell whether or not she was being serious. Once he realized Haley was being dead serious, he flipped out with joy.

And then in classic boomer fashion, whipped out his phone to tell his friends. Check out the truly heartwarming and awesome video below.

Not only did Kalil hook her dad up with Super Bowl tickets, but she even covered his plane ticket and hotel. Right now, the cheapest room at a Caesars hotel in Las Vegas from February 9-12 is $432 at Harrah’s. It appears Caesars Palace is currently booked, and rooms at The Cromwell are starting at $879 a night over Super Bowl weekend.

It’s just a measuring stick, but there’s no doubt Kalil dropped major money to get her dad hooked up for the Super Bowl.

As I said about getting my dad a signed Miracle on Ice jersey, there’s some gifts that act as a “call in a favor with no questions asked” card, and a fully paid for Super Bowl trip is on the list of things that qualify.

Haley Kalil shocked her dad with tickets to the Super Bowl. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Shoutout to Kalil for making her dad’s Christmas one of the best of his life. It’s a hell of a move for any daughter to pull off, and his reaction is without a doubt one of the best things we’ll see all day. Let me know your thoughts on her gift at David.Hookstead@OutKick.com.