Hunting (Fictional) Communists And Travel Disaster | Weekend Recap Christmas Edition

Christmas is behind us, and I hope you all had as great of a time as I did.

The time surrounding Christmas is one of the few times I travel back to Wisconsin. I’ve spent the vast majority of my adult life outside of Wisconsin. Other than a handful of years in college (remember, I spent time right after high school in Montana), I’ve spent my life far away from the state I grew up in, I almost never return to my home state other than Christmas.

I’m not complaining. Far from it. I think growth and moving away from your childhood roots is something everyone should do for at least a little bit. Now, do you need to go 1,200 miles west or 850 miles east? Probably not, but I digress.

My bags were backed and I was ready to get on the plane to the Badger State. Little did I know disaster would strike. I showed up to DCA with an hour to spare, but things were about to start spiraling downward.

I grab a quick beer to only find out my flight has been delayed……BECAUSE THE AIRLINE CAN’T FIND A PLANE! How the hell is that even possible? How in the year 2023 does an airline not know where a plane is for a trip scheduled possibly as far as nearly a year out? It was infuriating, and I found myself spending way more at the airport bar than I anticipated just to kill the time.

Eventually, a plane is found and I’m airborne for Wisconsin. First stop: Culver’s. I have a little tradition whenever I visit Wisconsin. Find the closest Culver’s and order a double deluxe basket with a concrete mixer and a large fries. Nothing hits harder than a great juicy Culver’s double deluxe. If I ever find myself having a last meal, I hope that’s it.

I went multiple other times before hopping on the plane back home.

One of my trips to Culver’s. (Credit: David Hookstead)

Now, unlike when I’m at the Hookstead compound (location classified) I often don’t have a lot of free time. I have a lot more when I’m at home for Christmas. I figured we might as well get the guns out and lube them up.

I love how much this joke about hunting communists triggered some people. Take a joke, folks! Also, communists aren’t people. They’re communists. It’s that simple.

Also, that puppy sings like a beauty. You don’t want to be a coyote on the business end of it……or a Russian if a Red Dawn scenario ever plays out.

“Hold up, mom. I think I see a communist.”



*Insert guys who have never shot a real gun but are highly decorated Call of Duty veterans judging my form in a joke photo. pic.twitter.com/btdOj0LVVf — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 23, 2023

I spent Christmas Eve traveling to family in a different region of the state, and it was great to catch up with everyone. Christmas was spent feeding families in need across the counties where I’m from. It’s a tradition we’ve done for years, and it’s always great to see people coming together to help strangers.

Then, it was back on the plane to return to D.C. and settle back in at the Hookstead compound. Don’t even waste your time asking. Yes, I had some drinks on the plane. Who wouldn’t?

Also, am I the greatest uncle to ever live or what?

Merry Christmas from my family to yours! Being an uncle sure is fun! pic.twitter.com/GPQ7VslxeK — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 25, 2023

OutKick readers celebrate Christmas.

Now, that’s more or less the Christmas rundown for me over the past several days. Let’s find out what the rest of the OutKick family got into.

Smoked turkey breast, ham and beer. What more could you ever ask for over the extended Christmas weekend?

Smoked a turkey breast and a ham. Enjoying holiday red ipa pic.twitter.com/7uUGUsmD9q — Bill Husker HopHead (@luhmanbrewingco) December 23, 2023

The OutKick audience loves great meat. Don’t believe me? This dude had a venison neck roast that was cooked over two days and he washed it down with some whiskey.

Hell yeah, David. Hell yeah!

Venison neck roast, slow cooked for 2 days with Italian beef seasoning. And a nice glass of Angel’s Envy rye on the rocks. — David Calmes (@DavidCalme60874) December 23, 2023

Some people did work over the weekend and through Christmas (myself included to a degree), and that was the case for at least one OutKick reader.

At work. 🤷‍♂️ — Jeff Peterson (@Weatherhack) December 25, 2023

It’s never a bad decision to crack open a Yuengling while watching sports. I’d never had Yuengling prior to moving to D.C., but it’s incredibly popular in the region. It’s not my favorite, but it will definitely work in a pinch.

A second Red Wings fan? I had no idea we had such a Detroit presence at OutKick. Also, I need to get my hands on this Mexican casserole ASAP.

Mexican casserole which is like lasagna but filled with enchilada seasoning beef, salsa, peppers and cheese top with sour cream and guac. Drinking Rabbit Hole Rye. Watching Red Wings. — skowalski (@skoverinski) December 24, 2023

This has to be the worst way possible to spend Christmas. The entire family has the flu! That’s brutal.

Whole family has the flu! So lots of fluids, particularly Powerade for mom and dad and Pedialyte for the kiddos. Eating anything we can hold down. Watching alllllllll the Christmas movies and cartoons. Then watching them again 🤣 — MattyIceTrae (@McMattyIce85) December 24, 2023

Cafeteria food? I like the second half of this plan but why would anyone subject themselves to cafeteria food? It makes no sense to me.

I'll be working and eating cafeteria food. But afterward, I am mixing me some @JimBeam and @DietCoke — James Russell (@JamesRu33) December 24, 2023

Church and football. That’s a combination the communists truly hate but we love here at OutKick.

I’m not a big soup guy. Not even a little bit, but you know what I do love? Nineteen pounds of prime rib. Sign me up!

Tonight was roasted chicken and noodles. Tomorrow, 19ibs of prime rib on the smoker coulle with bottles of Buffalo Trace and Blue Note Juke Joint whiskey. pic.twitter.com/5J6xF0Lu8M — VolFan (@VolFan194) December 25, 2023

Serious question: Does OutKick have the best cooks in America?

Drinking Makers Mark and Coors, Tanqurey for the wifey, food for xmas eve is a cuban style pork sholder (this is Miami) and xmas day will be ribeyes on the grill — Ray Smiley (@RealRaySmiley) December 25, 2023

Watching football. Drinking Dos and 7. Smoking. Gonna eat some deer tenderloin later. — Ryan Massey (@masseyryan266) December 24, 2023

I don’t know what a lot of this means, but it sounds like Hell on Earth. Pour one out for this guy. He needs it.

My kids have brought us to the footsteps of hell. Our elf just took a baseball bat to the dome from the youngest kid and my older one is now in a full-blown panic. I’m drinking whatever bourbon is available in the liquor cabinet. Merry Christmas to all. — Chris Ford (@CFord_TN) December 25, 2023

Nothing like a little time with neighbors over food and drinks to set the tone.

Watched this movie and then visited a neighbor’s party, where we ate fantastic Cuban food and drank her special coquito. pic.twitter.com/1CzLhNtfFV — She questions everything (@Dawnistheone02) December 25, 2023

I’ve never had this sandwich before, but I’d try it at least once.

Christmas on a Plate!

Roasted turkey breast w/Stuffing and Cranberry mayo. Stacked on delicious sourdough bread.

🎅 only gets cookies! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/SuFb6JSoid — Buddha O' Freedom (@BuddhaPatriot) December 24, 2023

More football, win and great food.

David (what a great name) wasn’t a huge fan of the snow. At least he had some on the ground. We had none where I was stationed. Also, what an awesome looking family? Absolutely love it.

It’s never a bad time whenever there’s a little bit of alcohol to consume.

That was also the case for OutKick’s outstanding Glenn Guilbeau.

I love the look of the dog in this photo from Mike. He’s half confused and half very excited…..as most good dogs often are.

Christmas on the beach? Sign me up.

With my favorite two guys attending beach. pic.twitter.com/ETVRSXa1dQ — Kristal Alfonso (@KristalAlfonso) December 25, 2023

His X name might be Angry Mike, but something tells me I’d really like this guy.

Stoli Vanilla and Cheerwine. Chilling out on the back patio on a rainy Christmas day. 2nd fairway is my backyard so maybe I'll jump on and play a couple. pic.twitter.com/yEAyC4j83f — Angry Mike🎸⛳ (@bogeyboy013) December 25, 2023

Again, OutKick has international travelers and readers. We’ve been a global brand for a long time whether our critics want to admit it or not.

Visiting my son in Spain. First time for the wife and I pic.twitter.com/bfvlGI2Q3z — Tom Bellos (@tlbellos) December 25, 2023

Nothing gets my blood pumping like someone saying they love being an American, especially when it’s Christmas.

Waiting for house full of in-laws to come over, lasagna & ham in the oven, enjoying being an American in this still great country, celebrating the birth of my Savior with 3 days to go until our 1st trip to Aruba. Oh-And my wife’s cat “Little” in the warmest spot in the house. pic.twitter.com/qybeK1Eh8D — Mad Max (@ActionMaxin) December 25, 2023

Massive props to this man who still has his mother on this planet and is spending time with her.

This 60+ man is still lucky enough to share Christmas dinner with his Mother in Coastal Mississippi. pic.twitter.com/kbMQz3QIsD — Mike Cockrell (@MikeCockrellMS) December 25, 2023

And finally, yes, “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie, and I won’t apologize for that stance.

Well, that’s it from us here at OutKick after wrapping up an outstanding Christmas. I hope your time with all your family was well spent and worth every second of it. Let me know your Christmas stories at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.