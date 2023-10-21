Haley Cavinder Helped A Dallas Cowboys Player Enjoy The Bye Week

Videos by OutKick

Buckle up, because it appears Haley Cavinder and Dallas Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson are about to throw their hat in the Kelce-Swift ring.

Oh, you thought those two insufferable personalities were gonna corner the NFL dating market forever? Think again, because America’s team may have just officially signed Haley Cavinder to the 53-man roster.

Game on, Swifties.

Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson fuel relationship rumors during Cowboys’ bye week https://t.co/fTPKxRXFth pic.twitter.com/Zm8sH5Xpz0 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) October 20, 2023

Dallas Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder are seemingly a couple

As the Joker once said — and now we go!

Haley Cavinder has had one hell of year. She nearly led Miami to a women’s college basketball national title, then retired from the sport and rode off into the sunset with sister Hanna.

The two spent the summer dabbling in the WWE influencer world, sending out bikini pictures from Lake Michigan, and taking in the rodeo.

And just when you thought they were all but done with the NCAA, Haley decided to un-retire just last week and announced she would return to the court next season.

Bombshell!

But wait, there’s more.

Three weeks ago, Haley pressed send on that above Instagram post in a Cowboys outfit, fueling rumors that she was dating someone on the team.

Dak? No — too many picks.

Lamb? Maybe, but is he a true No. 1? I don’t think so.

Turns out, it’s tight end Jake Ferguson!

The two were spotted at Texas Motor Speedway during the Cowboys’ bye week last week, with Jake seemingly letting the cat out of the bag on his Instagram story.

Nothing official has been said by either party yet, and I think it may stay that way for a bit longer. The NFL is all wrapped up in stupid Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce right now. You don’t wanna get overshadowed with news like this, so you have to pick your spot.

But it certainly appears it’s a thing, and I for one am here for it.

Congrats to Jake. Congrats to the Cowboys. And congrats to Haley Cavinder for joining America’s team!