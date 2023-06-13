Videos by OutKick

This year’s Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament was the most-watched of all-time and stars like Hailey Van Lith and Caitlin Clark had a lot to do with that viewership. As two of the most electric women’s hoopers in recent history, particularly the latter, their Elite Eight matchup quickly became must-see T.V.

Iowa ultimately beat Louisville 97-83 behind a 47-point performance from Clark, but not without Van Lith putting up 27 of her own. The game was neck-and-neck in the first half until the Hawkeyes pulled away during the third quarter.

As the eventual runners-up started to get out in front of the Cardinals, their star guard started to cook. After Clark sixth made 3-pointer of the game, the camera caught her giving the “you can’t see me” hand gesture.

It certainly appeared as though the gesture was directed at Van Lith, Clark’s on-ball defender. Especially considering that they were chirping at each other throughout the entire game.

Some people found Clark’s gesture to be disrespectful. Others thought it was ice cold.

Two rounds later, as LSU started to pull away from Iowa in the national championship, Angel Reese threw Clark’s “you can’t see me” taunt right back in her face. A much larger conversation ensued surrounding Reese after the final buzzer, and a lot of people were needlessly outraged by her actions.

Angel Reese taunts Caitlin Clark.

However, as it would turn out, Clark’s initial gesture — which started the entire chain reaction — had nothing to do with Van Lith. It wasn’t directed at anyone on Louisville. It was an internal action.

Hailey Van Lith set the record straight.

Van Lith recently broke it down during a recent wide-ranging conversation with Taylor Rooks. She said that Clark’s “you can’t see me” was blown completely out of proportion. The “you can’t see me” was toward the Iowa strength coach and Van Lith never even saw it happen. They have laughed together about it since.

And if Clark had directed her gesture at Van Lith, she would have found it hilarious. Just like Clark said that Reese should not be criticized at all.

There you have it! Much ado about nothing, across the board.

Like Van Lith said: “it’s not that serious.”

Serious or not, Van Lith is now a Bayou Bengal and Clark is running it back for one final year with the Hawkeyes. The LSU/Iowa women’s basketball rivalry is going to be SPICY!