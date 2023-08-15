Apocalyptic-Like Hail Storm Destroys Greens On Minnesota Golf Course: Video

Videos by OutKick

Hail is one of those things in life that’s fascinating, it’s literal crystal balls falling from the sky during specific weather conditions, but it can turn from fascinating to hell on Earth in quite a hurry.

The latter occurred at Oakdale Country Club in Minnesota over the weekend.

We’ve all turned on a weather broadcast and heard a meteorologist say ‘golf-ball-sized hail is expected’ but more often than not, the hail doesn’t exactly live up to expectations. Well, it exceeded anything imaginable in Buffalo Lake, Minn. as photos and video show that the hail was closer to the size of a tennis ball than a golf ball.

I mean, look at this, it looks like someone threw 100,000 golf balls onto a single golf hole as part of some cruel prank. Nope, those are ice balls.

Twitter/Erholtz_Beck

It goes without saying that the hail did some serious damage in the area – insurance agents in the area have likely been rather busy this week – but the destruction the hail did on greens around the golf course is next-level awful.

Golf on CBS rounded up some videos from social media and shared them to Instagram. The hail made literal craters on the greens around the golf course.

Those greens will take some serious time to heal up. Obviously, the hail will melt, but fixing those hundreds of divots, then likely aerifying the greens is a lot of added work for the agronomy staff.

Oakdale isn’t letting the damage get their spirits down too bad, however.

“As many of you already know, we got hit with a large hail storm late Friday afternoon. The course and club house will be closed at least through Monday for clean up and repair. We will keep you updated as we progress on our clean up efforts,” a message posted to Oakdale’s Instagram read.

“We want to thank everyone who has come out to help, brought equipment and tools, baked goodies for us, or has just sent us kind thoughts and words. Your kindness and willingness to help are greatly appreciated. We are thankful to live in such a caring community!”

