Two Golfers Busted For Stealing From Golf Course’s Pro Shop After One Of Them Stuffed Two Putters Down His Pants & Walked Out

A couple of golfers came up with the perfect plan to walk away with more than $1,000 worth of putters. They would walk into a golf course’s pro shop, one of them would identify the items they wanted to take and set them aside. The other would then casually stuff the putters down his pants before they walked out.

The plan worked perfectly. The employees of the shop were distracted while helping other customers and the two made off with their new putters without incident. This dynamic duo forgot one very important detail in their plan.

The golf shop, like every other store these days, has surveillance cameras rolling. These two weren’t prepared for that reality. Subsequently, the Ferndown Forest Golf Course’s pro shop caught the entire incident on camera.

They then shared the video of the putter theft on Twitter with the caption, “The standard of crooks today has really gone down hill. Watch this from yesterday at our Royal Winchester Shop…. Just need s a Benny Hill tune played over the top. I promise it is real and not a set up.”

The theft went down on Sunday afternoon at the Royal Winchester golf shop in the United Kingdom. The shop’s owner, Steve Pockneall, told the Daily Mail that two golfers stole a couple of Scotty Cameron Putters valued at more than $500 (£425) apiece.

The video helped the golf club identify the two men and recover the stolen putters. The matter has been handed over to the police.

Getting Busted Stealing Putters Is One Thing, Stuffing Them Down Your Pants Is On Another Level

“Through the power of social media we tracked them down and have recovered the two putters,” he said. “We have handed the CCTV, names and addresses of the individuals to Hampshire Police who are dealing with the incident.”

“From a personal note, although it is disappointing to be the victim of a crime, the manner of the crime certainly has a funny side. I am glad we have recovered our stolen products and hope the police deal with the criminals in a way that will deter future incidents.”

Who knows why they thought stuffing a couple of putters down their pants was a good idea? What we do know is that these two have one less place to go golfing in the UK. And they probably do some bending of the rules on the course as well.