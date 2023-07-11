Jamie Foxx Hits Up Topgolf, Shows Off Recovery From Unknown Medical Emergency

Videos by OutKick

Jamie Foxx continues to be in high spirits as he recovers from an unknown medical emergency.

Foxx was hospitalized back in April with an unknown medical situation that’s been shrouded in mystery. While no information has come out in months, he appears to be trending up.

The star actor was previously spotted waving to people while riding a boat, and TMZ has now shared video of him hitting up a Topgolf in Naperville, IL getting some swings in this past Saturday night.

Witnesses at the Naperville Topgolf told the outlet that Foxx’s swing looked solid and he was out-performing other people at the golf location.

Jamie Foxx appears to be doing well.

While it’s still unknown what happened to Jamie Foxx, the fact he’s being spotted in public is a very positive sign.

It’s a sign that he’s turned the corner. There have been a lot of rumors flying, and none are backed up with evidence.

In fact, those closest to Foxx have said for a long time that he’s doing well and would return to the public spotlight in his own time.

Jamie Foxx spotted at Topgolf after suffering unknown medical emergency. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

John Boyega previously told ET Canada, “Yeah. He’s all good. He’s all good. So we’re just going to wait for him to reappear when he wants to. You know, privacy and all.”

Now, Jamie Foxx is out on a boat, crushing it at Topgolf and appears to be in incredibly high spirits as he continues to recover from whatever has been plaguing him.

Jamie Foxx appears to be in very high spirits after suffering an unknown medical emergency. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Hopefully, the fact the star actor is being spotted out in public more and more over the past few days is a sign he’ll return to acting soon. Will the truth about whatever happened come out? Ultimately, that will be up to Jamie Foxx and his family. For now, it’s great to see him doing well.