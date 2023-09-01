Gymnastics Australia Will Allow Athletes To Choose Uniform, Locker Room Based On Gender Identity

Videos by OutKick

Gymnastics Australia has thrown biology out the window.

The country’s governing body for gymnastics has released new guidelines for the inclusion of transgender and “gender diverse” people. Notably, athletes will be able to choose their uniform and their preferred changing room based on gender identity alone.

“We recognize that the inclusion of transgender and gender diverse people within sport is a complex and emotive issue, and it is important to note that these guidelines are focused on creating and fostering inclusive environments,” the new policy states.

“There is a place in our sport for everyone, exactly as you are.”

The irony, of course, is this new policy does not accept everyone exactly as they are — rather, who they imagine themselves to be.

Moving forward, for all community gymnastics competitions, individuals will be able to participate in the category that aligns with their gender identity. That includes mixed-gender events.

They’ll also be able to choose whichever gendered uniform they prefer and which changing and bathroom facilities they would like to use.

Gymnastics Australia CEO Alexandra Ash said the guidelines are a testament to the organization’s commitment to creating “a safe and inclusive environment for everyone.”

Safe for everyone, of course, except female gymnasts who are uncomfortable showering next to fully intact males.

(Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

“Diversity ensures our sport is better for all involved, and we want everyone to feel comfortable and supported as part of the gymnastics community,” Ash said.

“We also want all members to feel celebrated in who they are and see them continue to contribute to the diverse community and legacy of gymnastics as one of Australia’s most popular sports for young people.”

Gymnastics Australia Loosens Transgender Policy

Over the past year, governing bodies have grappled with how to balance inclusivity and fairness when it comes to transgender participation in sports.

In June 2022, World Aquatics (swimming) banned all athletes who experienced male puberty from participating in women’s competitions. Earlier this year, World Athletics (track and field) followed suit. And in July, Union Cycliste Internationale (cycling), officially banned transgender athletes from competing in women’s events.

Not only that, but UCI also admitted that biology and science exist.

“Given the current state of scientific knowledge does not guarantee such equality of opportunity between transgender female athletes and cisgender female participants, it was not possible, as a precautionary measure, to authorize the former to race in the female categories,” the UCI statement read.

(Photo by Tamir Kalifa/Getty Images)

But Gymnastics Australia is clearly going the other way. And it’s worth nothing they aren’t exactly known for good judgment. Or for treating female athletes with respect.

In August 2020, the Human Rights Commission reviewed Gymnastics Australia after receiving serious allegations of mental and physical abuse of athletes.

The review found “systemic risk factors” within the sport, including child abuse and neglect, misconduct, bullying, abuse, sexual harassment and assault towards athletes.

Further, Gymnastics Australia told the child gymnasts whose parents filed the complaints they would have to sign gag orders if they wanted to participate in the restorative justice process. All this while claiming the “safety and wellbeing of all participants is the highest priority.”

And now, under their watch, anyone can walk into any locker room at any time.

What could possibly go wrong?