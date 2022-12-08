Brazil Press Officer Throws Cat Off Table That Was Interrupting Vinicius Jr’s Press Conference

Brazil’s Vinicius Jr was joined by a cat during his Wednesday press conference at the World Cup. While the cat didn’t seem to be bothering him, the same can’t be said for one of the team’s press officers who aggressively threw the feline off of the table.

The video shows the press officer grabbing the cat with both hands and chucking him off the table in front of reports. You can see the surprise on Vinicius Jr’s face after watching the cat be tossed to the ground.

He looked out over the media members with an expression on his face that read ‘did you guys just see what I just saw?’

A cat interrupted @vinijr’s press conference 😂



Not sure about the press officer’s handling of the situation 😳#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ONSFaVaQ8K — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) December 7, 2022

That sound you just heard was everyone in PETA’s offices collectively screaming.

While it may seem like the guy was being aggressive with the cat, I think the setting of the situation adds to the shock factor here.

A dude manhandling a cat during a press conference is always going to seem weird, which it is, but cats are some of the most resilient creatures on the planet.

We’ve all seen countless videos of cats doing ridiculous stunts and surviving.

Here’s a video of a cat scaling a building, falling from six-plus stories and walking it off as if nothing happened.

I think the cat that was trying to be buddies with Vinicius Jr is going to be just fine.

But, if Brazil gets knocked out of the World Cup by Croatia on Friday then we can point to the cat being tossed from the table being the reason why. That’s some bad juju.

