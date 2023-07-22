Guy Breaks Into A CBD Shop To Steal A Half-Used Bottle Of Febreze

Videos by OutKick

The owner of a CBD shop in Wichita, Kansas has had plenty of experience with thieves. He turned the latest incident with a thief into a viral video by narrating the bizarre incident and sharing it on social media.

Brett Harris, the owner of KannaBliss, shared surveillance video of his store being broken into by a man wearing flip-flops and a tank top. The thief staggers around after smashing in a window at the front of the store and steals a half-used bottle of Febreze.

Thief breaks into CBD shop and steals Febreze (Image Credit: Brett Harris/Instagram)

“Oh, how we love our KannaBliss bougie stores here in Wichita. Evidently, so do hammered teenage thieves. Meet our latest. This is Tank Top Tommy,” Harris explains in the video. “Tank Top Tommy broke into out store Thursday at Tallgrass and let’s go to the videotape.”

For reasons only known to “Tank Top Tommy,” he does a 360 in the lobby of the store after breaking the window and entering. He then heads for the front door where he unlocks it and leaves.

Roughly thirty seconds later the suspect returns. He, instead of going through the unlocked front door, jumps back through the broken window. This time he heads for the back of the store.

“But watch close as Tank Top Tommy staggers, he finds what he wants. In his left hand, one thing, check it out, a half-used bottle of Febreze,” Harris continues. “Febreze, for God’s sakes. For decades truly eliminating odors and Tank Top Tommies.”

This isn't KannaBliss owner @MrBrettHarris' first rodeo when it comes to thieves breaking into his stores. Usually, they get away with hundreds of dollars worth of CBD products… But not this time. We'll have this bizarre story tonight on #KAKENews pic.twitter.com/NJUbIJZ6YS — Eli Higgins (@EliTheTVGuy) July 19, 2023

Unfortunately For Tank Top Tommy, He Didn’t Make It Far

Tank Top Tommy didn’t make it far. He caught by police within ten minutes according to Harris. He said, “A citizen spots him coming out of the window. He’s over at McDonald’s, he’s over at Taco Bell, the cleaner guy from Dillon’s is giving them the play-by-play. He’s apprehended in seven minutes. So it wasn’t like they had to follow the scent, if you know what I mean.”

Harris added for anyone else thinking about smashing the window to his business in they might want to think twice. He’s got a surveillance camera rolling and he isn’t afraid to use it.

“Really, if you’re going to come through a window for whatever minute thing it might be, Wichita PD, and thanks to surveillance and all the security, they’re gonna get you.”

Tank Top Tommy looks like the real star of this failed robbery attempt, but this CBD shop’s owner put the whole idiotic crime over the top. Sign him up for some voiceover work.