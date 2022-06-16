Gunslinger Cam Newton Opens Up About Cheating, Knocking Up A Woman & Tearing Apart His Family

Cam Newton has had one helluva offseason for an NFL free agent quarterback and his issues have had nothing to do with actually playing football.

Weeks after catching heat for telling women to get back in the kitchen and learn how to cook and let men lead, the former Panthers great is now opening up about his cheating and how it tore apart his family. During this week’s episode of “The Pivot” podcast, Newton did some deep reflection on the “humanistic mistake” he made when he knocked up a woman who wasn’t his then-girlfriend Shakia Proctor.

“Honestly, it was a situation, a personal situation for me,” Newton said about what he felt had changed him as a person. “My longtime girlfriend at the time [Proctor], you know, we had a family. And I made a mistake, I hurt her, and I jeopardized our family at that time and I had a child outside of our relationship.”

That “humanistic mistake” turned out to be his SEVENTH child. That led to a split with Proctor and this week’s podcast where the 33-year-old let the emotions fly.

“And, coming from where I come from, being the person who I am, nobody would ever speak on it because we got a lot of people who are in high powers still make humanistic mistakes, and I can honestly say I made a humanistic mistake,” Newton added.

Go on. Really let it all out, Cam. This is your chance.

One of Cam Newton’s baby mamas – Kia Proctor:

“It’s just really putting certain things into perspective and, you know, it was embarrassing for me. And honestly, it is embarrassing to talk about but everybody don’t really wanna talk about real situations in life, and that molded me. I just stopped caring what people thought about it because I come home and I have a due diligence to be the best father that I can possibly be… and sometimes you fall short. What are you supposed to do? Cry?… I would never have a hidden child out there. I would never not speak on the facts because there are a lot of people that can live vicariously through me and be better from it,” Cam concluded.

Look, these are too many words for what really needs to be said here.

La Reina Shaw, who gave birth to Cam’s 7th child before he moved on from her:

Fellow gunslinger Nick Cannon said it best earlier this month when he announced that women were throwing “vagina” at him and he couldn’t resist the powers that such an offer possessed.

Cam has seven kids. He belongs to the streets. Let’s face it, he’s probably not really that embarrassed that some side action led to the demise of his relationship with Proctor, but it makes for solid podcast content, and when in doubt, you dump out the solid podcast content to keep the podcast companies happy.

And if you need further proof that Cam’s not exactly worried about sticking with one of his baby mamas, he moved on from LA Reina Shaw, who gave birth to baby No. 7 and has since been linked to another woman, Jasmin Brown.

Let this be a lesson to all you suburban dads who think you want the NFL quarterback lifestyle. Do you really want a life where you need a secretary to keep track of all your kids and which ones need shoes and diapers?

Be careful what you wish for. Cam and Nick Cannon’s life ain’t for everyone.