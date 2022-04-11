Cam Newton Wants Women to Get Back To Cooking, Letting Men Lead

Cam Newton wants a particular type of woman, one who cooks well and doesn’t talk too much.

On Sunday, Newton discussed the role of women on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.

“I had a perfect, a perfect example of what a man was in my life by my father. My parents have been together for 36, 37 years now and it’s a beautiful thing,” Newton said via Mediaite.

“I grew up in a three-parent household. My mom, my father, and my grandmother. And I knew what a woman was. Not a bad bitch.”

The host then asked Newton to elaborate on what he meant by “bad bitch,” and Newton happily complied.

“A ‘bad bitch’ is a person who’s just, you know, ‘Girl, I’m a bad bitch. I’m doing this, I’m doing that. I look the part, but I don’t act the part,’” Newton explained.

“There’s a lot of women who are bad bitches. And I say ‘bitches’ in a way not to degrade a woman but just to go off the aesthetic of what they deem is a boss chick.”

And here’s where Newton may get in trouble with the sports media types who already think he’s sexist for joking with a female reporter in 2017.

“Now a woman for me is handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs,” Newton goes on. “Right? And I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of ‘I’m a boss bitch, Imma this, Imma that.’ No baby! But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet! You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.”

Our PC culture doesn’t allow men to speak openly, so feminists and the Twitter mob will likely attack Newton for his comments. However, his point is reasonable.

Newton is proud to have grown up in a traditional household, where his father worked and his mother cooked, cleaned, and raised the kids. Obviously, these conventional roles are not for every family, but there’s nothing wrong with a man and a woman performing traditional roles in their household.

He says his parents have been together for 37 years, so they must be doing something right. If anything, it seems as though Newton simply regrets not providing the same upbringing for his children.

Newton has four children with his former girlfriend, Kia Proctor. The two split when he fathered a child with an Instagram model while Proctor was pregnant.

By the way, we don’t condemn those who prefer “bad bitches” either. To each his own.