Gun-Toting Clippers Player Amir Coffey Hit With Two Misdemeanors

This Clippers player had a different kind of shootin’ in mind. (Nothing serious, of course.) Clippers forward Amir Coffey received two criminal charges after being found with a loaded gun in his vehicle and seemingly high on weed in late July.

According to TMZ, “the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office has filed one count of carrying a loaded firearm and one count of carrying a concealed firearm against Coffey.”

Coffey’s car rolled through Los Angeles when a cop pulled him over for speeding around 2:30 a.m. (PST) on July 30.

L.A. authorities pulled Coffey’s vehicle over and searched it when they detected a strong smell of marijuana. Coffey was not driving the vehicle, as OutKick’s David Hookstead noted.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 10: Amir Coffey #7 of the LA Clippers celebrates with Xavier Moon #15 and Brandon Boston Jr. #4 during a 138-88 Clippers win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on April 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Cops arrested Coffey and the 26-year-old spent several hours in jail before being released on $10,000 bail.

The Clippers released a statement on Coffey’s arrest. “We’re aware of a legal situation involving Amir Coffey and are looking into it,” the team announced.

In 2022, the Clippers re-signed Coffey, to the tune of a three-year, $11 million deal.

Last season, Coffey played in 50 games. He averaged 3.4 points, 1.1. rebounds and 12.5 minutes per game.

