Clippers Guard Amir Coffey Arrested On Gun Charge

Los Angeles Clippers player Amir Coffey is facing a serious legal situation after a weekend arrest on a gun charge.

Coffey was taken into custody after he was allegedly found with a gun during a very early Sunday morning traffic stop in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

The former Minnesota star wasn’t driving the vehicle, and after police allegedly smelled marijuana, they conducted a search that allegedly resulted in the gun being found, according to the same report.

The Clippers guard was arrested and charged with misdemeanor possession of a firearm after allegedly admitting it was his. He was released after four hours in custody Sunday morning, and will return to court at some point in August.

Another person in the vehicle was hit with a marijuana citation. Further details aren’t known at this time.

Amir Coffey arrested in California on gun charge. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Coffey has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s the system we have in the United States of America, and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, getting popped with a gun in California in a situation where you’re not supposed to have one is very bad.

California has some of the strictest gun laws in America. It seems like gun laws are the one thing California will actually enforce.

Furthermore, another man in the vehicle was cited for weed. Allegedly combining firearms and guns isn’t a smart idea. The NBA’s tolerance for such antics has run out. Look no further than how Ja Morant was handled for proof of that fact.

Clippers guard Amir Coffey faces gun charge in California. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Even if Coffey beats the case in court, he’ll still have to deal with Adam Silver. Seems unlikely the NBA wouldn’t hand out some kind of punishment if he’s guilty. The league is done tolerating nonsense when it comes to players and firearms.